FEMA is sending federal funds to help fight the Schroeder Fire burning in Pennington County, near Rapid City.
FEMA Acting Regional Administrator Nancy Dragani approved the state’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant on Monday after determining that the fire had the potential to become a major disaster.
The Schroeder Fire was threatening more than 300 homes Monday morning, which were under an evacuation order. Power lines in the area were also being threatened. The fire started Monday and has burned in excess of 1,500 acres.
The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.