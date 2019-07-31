Melissa Scull of Pierre appeared in federal court in Pierre on Monday to be arraigned on a charge of conspiring with Frank Loring Miller Jr. of Fort Pierre and others to possess and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine,
Scull, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charge that carries a maximum penalty of a mandatory five years in prison up to 40 years and a $5 million fine, as well as at least four years of supervised probation.
She and Miller, who is 61, were in a vehicle with others when they were arrested June 23 and initially faced drug charges in state court, according to news stories.
They were charged by the indictment earlier this month by a federal grand jury and Miller’s name was released on July 19.
But it wasn’t until after her appearance on Monday, July 29, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno in Pierre that Scull’s name was made public in federal court.
The charge says Scull and Miller and others not named began “at a time unknown to the grand jury but no later than on or about the 1st day of February 2019 and continuing to on or about the date in the indictment,” conspiring to deal the meth.
In fact, court documents on Miller’s case were not available until this week after Scull came to court.
Scull is being represented by attorney Katie Thompson.
Miller was arrested in Fort Pierre on July 18 and appeared that afternoon before Magistrate Judge Moreno. He did not fight detention and remains in the custody of the U.S. marshals service
He was arrested after the traffic stop of a red Honda CR-V on June 23. A Highway Patrol officer, tipped off that such a car with Stanley County plates would be coming through carrying a large amount of meth, pulled it over in Murdo, southwest of Fort Pierre on Interstate 90.
The car came into Murdo from the south on U.S. Highway 83, according to an article in the Mitchell Daily Republic.
Scull was driving.
According to state records, she’s on parole from the state prison and was sentenced in 2013 on a forgery felony and in 2018 on a drug charge. A Pierre man was in the car with Miller and Scull but has not been mentioned by the feds in court documents.
