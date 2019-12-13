Dawn R. Block of Pierre pleaded not guilty last week in federal court to embezzling “at least $5,000,” from the United Sioux Tribes of South Dakota Development Corporation, of which she was an agent, according to court documents.
Block, 52, was arraigned on the charge on Dec. 6 in federal court in Pierre before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno.
At her arraignment, Block told court officials her name was Dawn R. Block, not Dawn R. Seaboy Block, as it appeared on her original indictment when a grand jury handed up the charge in November.
Court documents were redacted to remove “Seaboy,” which was her maiden name, according to her mother’s obituary.
The indictment charges that between October 2018 and May 2019 while she was employed by the United Sioux Tribes development Corporation (USTDC), which receives “in excess of $10,000 directly from” the U.S. Labor Department each year, Block “did embezzle, steal, obtain by fraud, without authority, knowingly converted to the use of a person not the rightful owner” property of the USTDC. That property included “payroll advances, cash withdrawals, awards and bonuses, duplicate pay and unsupported payments,” according to the charges.
The charges or other court documents do not indicate how much money Block is charged with taking, except that it was “at least $5,000.”
The maximum penalty for the alleged crime, if she were to be convicted, is 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as three years of supervised probation following any prison time.
Investigating the case, is the FBI, as well as the office of U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons, who announced the charges this week and said "Block is presumed innocent."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore is prosecuting Block. Her defense attorney is Kody Kyriss of Pierre.
This week, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange slated her trial for Feb. 11 and laid out a schedule for pre-trial motions and filings. Typically, if a defendant continues to seek a trial, the trial date likely will be pushed back, sometimes several times, as the defense asks for more time; or a plea agreement is reached before trial.
Block has been released on her own recognizance, but under a raft of routine conditions which include being supervised by the parole office and not leaving the state without permission from the court.
The United Sioux Tribes Development Corporation was formed in 1970 as a nonprofit to help American Indians in finding jobs and other economic ventures. It has offices in Pierre, at 122 E. Sioux Ave, and in Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Its leadership includes the nine Sioux tribes headquartered in the state and the Spirit Lake Sioux Tribe based at Devils Lake, North Dakota, and Standing Rock, which straddles the South Dakota-North Dakota border and is based at Fort Yates, North Dakota.
According to its website: “The United Sioux Tribes is the political arm for the tribes, whereas the United Sioux Tribes Development Corporation is a business tool which provides services to the Indian People. The USTDC’s goals and objectives are to serve South Dakota Indians on and off the reservations by wise usage of existing programs and to actively promote the Native Americans into the state’s economic climate through utilization of resources.”
The USTDC provides direct assistance — an average of about $1,000 in stipends paid to eligible Indians until they find employment and until the first full paycheck arrives, according to a financial aid website. The office in Pierre also provides job training and development, counseling, “social adjustment guidance” and other assistance programs, including “community adjustment services,” according to the USTDC.
