Police said two people broke into the same Pierre outdoor store twice in two days this week — and the feds are willing to pay a lot to catch them.
Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) said Wednesday they are pairing with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever stole four guns — or the recovery of the guns — after breaking into the Runnings store in Pierre in the early dark hours of Sunday and Tuesday, April 5 and 7.
It appears to be the same two people doing both break-ins in the same store 48 hours apart, Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz told the Capital Journal.
“We have surveillance video; that’s all we have,” he said of identifications.
Photographs from the surveillance video from the store provided to the news media by the ATF office in St. Paul, Minnesota, show the two with mask-like coverings on their faces, gloves, hoodies. They appear to be young. However, Walz said investigators are not releasing much information, partly to protect the investigation and because not much is known about the two. He is not commenting on whether it may have been an inside job. From from the ATF news release, it appears the two were familiar with the store, perhaps at least as customers.
“It looks like the same two,” Walz said of photos from both break-ins. Police responded to the break-in call early Sunday, processed the scene and so on. And the again the same drill early Tuesday. Both burglaries were in the “early morning hours,” Walz said, when the store was closed.
No one is in custody yet, while no suspects have surfaced in the investigation, Walz said.
The ATF gets involved in any such crimes involving guns, he said.
As part of its farm and outdoor inventory, Runnings has a Federal Firearms License (FFL) from the ATF to deal in firearms and ammunition, said Ashlee Sherill, public information officer for the ATF in its St. Paul office, which covers the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. “So they are required to report to the ATF when they have any thefts or losses like that.”
She said the burglaries involved the theft of four firearms, a “combination” of handguns and long guns. No more detailed description of the guns stolen is being made public yet to make sure such information doesn’t compromise the investigation, she said.
In her news release, Sherrill said the ATF was working with the Pierre police on the unusual case.
“In both incidents, surveillance footage captured two individuals wearing masks and gloves forcefully entering the front door of the business, navigating directly to the firearm section, breaking into a display case and removing firearms. Between the two burglaries, four firearms were taken.”
The ATF puts up $5,000 as reward and the NSSF, the trade association for the firearms industry, matches it, she said. To get the money, someone must provide information; that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible or aid in the recovery of the stolen firearms, according to Sherrill.
Sherrill said she doesn’t know of an ATF reward ever being offered in Pierre. But they have been doing it in South Dakota lately. On Feb. 19, the ATF offered a $5,000 reward for information about the armed robbery of a convenience store in Sioux Falls the previous week. The ATF had offered a similar reward for an armed robbery of a Super 8 Motel on Feb. 16.
In a murder case this year in Sioux Falls, an ATF-led $25,000 reward offered in the fatal shooting of a Domino’s Pizza deliveryman in Sioux Falls on Feb. 26 led to the shooter’s arrest when someone who knew him turned him in.
The ATF and Sioux Falls police offered $15,000 and Domino’s Pizza chipped in $10,000 from stores across the country.
The reward offered in the Runnings’ burglaries in Pierre is part of a national effort by the ATF and NSSF to “curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” Sherrill said.
If the person stealing the firearms already is a felon, it means 10 years in federal prison, Sherrill said. This method of acquiring firearms tends to be used by felons, who can’t obtain them legally, she said.
The first goal, of course, is finding those who burglarized the store and stole the guns, Sherrill said. “But equally important is recovering those firearms which are likely to fall into the hands of violent criminals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.