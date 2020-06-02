A federal judge this week sentenced Charles “Chip” Olson of Pierre to seven years in prison for dealing methamphetamine.
Olson, who is 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiring with Melissa Scull of Pierre and Frank Miller Jr. of Fort Pierre to traffic methamphetamine from about Dec. 1, 2018 to about Oct. 16, 2019, which is when he was charged by grand jury indictment. He could have got decades in prison on the drug trafficking charge.
In Pierre on Monday, June 1, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced Olson to 84 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised probation; and a $1,000 fine. Olson was remanded to the custody of U.S. marshals, where he has been for several months. Besides the credit he will receive for time served awaiting sentencing, Olson will get about a year knocked off his federal sentence based on typical federal "good time," rules.
On June 24, 2019, Olson and Miller, who is 61, and Scull, 39, were stopped on a road in South Dakota on their way back from Denver where they had obtained meth, they admitted. Officers searched the vehicle, found 236 grams of meth, along with scales, baggies and syringes and such, Olson admitted as part of his plea deal.
Lange in February sentenced Frank Miller to 57 months in federal prison.
In April, Lange sentenced Scull to 77 months in federal prison, to be served at the same time as she serves two sentences in state prison in Pierre for two cases out of Rapid City for forgery and illegal drug use.
Scull remains in state prison in Pierre, where she was returned after her arrest last summer; since the meth busth violated her state parole on the earlier charges out of Rapid City.
It appears all or most of her federal sentence will be completed by the time she completes her state sentence, according to prison records.
Olson had been in the custody of U.S. marshals for several months, according to court documents.
In a somewhat unusual move, Olson was granted a one-day furlough in February, in the custody of his daughter, to meet with a state tax official and with someone from H&R Block to arrange his finances for his business, before he went to prison, according to court documents. Judge Lange, at the same time, denied Olson’s request to be allowed to move personal property from his home to a storage unit in Blunt, South Dakota, during the same furlough day.
Lange also ordered Olson be tested for illegal drugs when he was returned to federal custody after the day-long furlough.
Olson has owned and operated a “mobile DJ” business in Pierre for several years, performing at dances in high school gyms, weddings and karaoke nights in bars, according to his social media promotions.
