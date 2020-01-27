A year after she heard her boyfriend die in a hail of bullets a few feet away at an Interstate rest stop, Nicole Hopkins was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine with him for less than five months.
Hopkins, who is 35, was wearing orange stripes and shackles from the Hughes County Jail where she’s been staying since Nov. 4. From a distance, she made tearful farewells to three of her daughters and her father who were in the court room.
“I’m really sorry,” she had told U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange a few minutes earlier before he imposed the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.
She had pleaded guilty last fall to distributing from 500 grams to as much as 1,500 grams of meth around Pierre and Fort Pierre with Nathan Thoe.
They were dating and distributing meth from September 2018 until they were stopped Jan. 13, 2019, at the I-90 rest stop at White River by a drug task force of local, state and federal officers, she said.
They had recently returned from Colorado where Thoe had a source for the meth and had just left Hopkins’ father’s home in Chamberlain, where they fixed a headlight on the car.
They had 18 grams of meth in the car, according to testimony on Monday during her sentencing.
According to accounts in court on Monday and statements by Hopkins last year, Thoe reached for a .22-caliber revolver in a holster on the back of his hip and was immediately shot several times by law officers.
State Highway Patrol Trooper Dylan Dowling testified for Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Dilges at Hopkins’ sentencing hearing Jan. 27 in Pierre.
Dowling said he was part of the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force that had been “tracking” Hopkins and Thoe as they returned from another trip to Colorado to obtain “work,” as Thoe referred to buying meth-buying trips.
At the rest stop last Jan. 13, Dowling said he ordered Hopkins out of the passenger side while Thoe was ordered out of the driver’s side. Both laid down on the ground.
Dowling, as Hopkins separately has said, heard Thoe say to her, “I love you,” before he reached for his gun.
After Thoe was shot dead, the revolver was found on his back hip where he wore his holster, Dowling testified Monday.
Dowling said that found in the car’s passenger side floor where Hopkins had been sitting was a black-and-silver BB handgun and under her seat was a black BB handgun; they both resembled semi-automatic handguns.
Hopkins told investigators she and Thoe had talked about “going out like Bonnie and Clyde,” meaning cut down in a hail of lead by law officers, Dowling testified.
She had said the two BB guns “looked real enough to get you shot, but not real enough to shoot anyone,” Dowling said, under cross-examination by federal public defender Kirk Albright who represented Hopkins.
Albright argued that the BB guns, as well as the three pocketknives and utility knife found in Hopkins’ purse in the car were not dangerous weapons and she didn’t use them as part of the drug-dealing.
That should qualify her for a sentence reduction below the mandatory minimum of 10 years for the crime she admitted to, Albright told Judge Lange.
Judge Lange denied Albright’s objections and said, by that finding, his hand were tied — by Congress — as far as giving Hopkins a sentence of less than 10 years.
But he said he saw no reason to give her any more than the mandatory minimum, citing her history of being a good employee at the Perkins Restaurant in Fort Pierre and having no criminal record before she hooked up with Thoe, who was 34 when he died.
Employers, as well as friends and family wrote letters of support of Hopkins.
Her oldest daughter spoke for her at the hearing on Monday. “My mom has been a dedicated mother for 19 years and she got mixed up with the wrong people. We ... are struggling without her.”
Prosecutor Dilges countered that Hopkins was not just riding along with Thoe and their confederate Andrew Bunch, during which they obtained the drug in Colorado and distributed it in and around Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Hopkins would go into Walmart to obtain money for their operation and using meth daily, Dilges said. “She made poor choices,” Dilges said. “She was not thinking about her kids.”
Thoe had told Hopkins he would never go back to prison, Dilges said. “And he did go out Bonnie and Clyde style.”
Lange told Hopkins she was still relatively young with plenty of time after prison for her children and grandchildren. She will get credit for about 90 days in the Hughes County Jail, where she’s been since Nov. 4 when she changed her plea to guilty; she had been in the custody of her father in Chamberlain after her arrest earlier last year.
Federal prison rules knock off about 15 percent of a sentence for inmates who behave well, Lange told her. That’s 54 days per year — so in all she could get nearly 21 months off from the 10 years.
Bunch is slated to be sentenced next month for his part in meth dealing after reaching a plea agreement last fall.
