Richard Charles Tellinghuisen, 29, of Mount Vernon, South Dakota, was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for distributing and receiving child pornography.
Mount Vernon is 15 miles west of Mitchell on Interstate 90.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced last week in a news release that Tellinghuisen on Sept. 11-12, 2017, entered an internet chat room hosted by Kik “where he chatted with an undercover agent. Tellinghuisen distributed several videos containing child pornography to the undercover agent.”
Kik Messenger is a Canadian internet messaging application that became very popular very fast in recent years because it allows users to keep their anonymity and register without providing a telephone number or their real name. While it’s used for many legitimate purposes, its nature makes it useful for those dealing in child pornography. Which means federal investigators monitor it.
David Foster, the Pierre business man sentenced last summer to 52 months in federal prison for possession of child porn, used the Kik Messenger app and that’s how he was caught, federal officials in South Dakota said. U.S. Homeland Security agents investigating a Kik group called “No Limits” ran across Foster’s use of the group, leading to his arrest, guilty plea and sentence.
Amin Ricker, the 32-year-old former railroad employee in Pierre, was sentenced in July 2019 to 50 years in federal prison on a raft of charges, including sexual abuse of twin 7-year-old girls in Texas and dealing in child pornography. Federal investigators said they caught him by analyzing Kik as well as other messaging applications such as Yahoo and Instagram and Facebook.
Late in 2019, the Kik Messaging company announced it was shutting down the application because of conflicts with government regulators over ways the app was being used for illegal activities, including drugs and child porn, according to news reports. But the company found an investor and decided to remain active.
Tellinghuisen pleaded guilty on Nov. 26, 2019, to knowingly distributing the child porn images, Parsons said.
A grand jury indicted him on charges in July 2019, including a count of receiving and distributing child porn on Sept. 11-12, 2017, and a count of possessing, between Jan. 16, 2017 and Feb. 21, 2018, pornographic images of a “prepubescent minor.”
He reached a plea agreement, admitting to the first count, which carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
In exchange, federal prosecutors dismissed the second count.
The sentence he received through the plea agreement could have been increased because it involved images of a child under 12 and “because the material portrays sadistic or masochistic conduct,” according to court documents. His willingness to plead guilty and other compliance could be used to decrease his sentence, according to court documents.
There is no parole in the federal system, but Tellinghuisen could earn about 18 months off from his sentence in federal “good” time of 54 days per year of sentence.
In addition to the 121 months of prison time, U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier in Sioux Falls ordered him to serve five years of supervised probation after prison.
He was taken into custody immediately after his sentencing on Feb. 24.
He had to forfeit an HP Compaq laptop computer, and memory storage devices.
Tellinghuisen was represented by Sioux Falls attorney Rick Ramstad. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Clapper prosecuted Tellinghuisen.
