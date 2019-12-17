On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the National Transportation Safety Board issued its “preliminary report” on the Nov. 30 crash of a Pilatus airplane at the Chamberlain airport that killed nine of the 12 people on board, all members of a prominent Idaho Falls, Idaho family.
The report provides details of what happened but does not delve into the cause; that won’t be determined for another year or two, the NTSB officials said.
It’s one of the worst aviation crashes in South Dakota history.
There was bad weather that day, icy and snowy with a wind of about 8 mph, and two members of the family — one of them the pilot — spent three hours cleaning snow and ice off the plane before the takeoff, according to the NTSB report released Tuesday.
But the flight lasted only a minute in the family-company-owned -and -piloted Pilatus PC-12 single turbo-prop-engine plane that gained only 460 feet in the air before crashing in a corn field about three-quarters of a mile west of the airport, less than 3 miles from the Missouri River. (In a shorter, initial report released a few days after the crash, the NTSB said the crash site was about 1 mile north of the airport.)
The newly released report does not name which family member was the pilot.
The family members had been coming to the same hunting lodge near Chamberlain for years to shoot pheasants. They came this year, including some young boys, on Friday, Nov. 29, and planned to leave for Idaho Falls about noon Saturday, Nov. 30.
According to Idaho Falls news organizations, the 12 men and boys on the trip included four generations of the Hansen family, extended, flying their own company airplane.
The nine who died in the crash were: James Hansen Sr., and his sons Jim Hansen Jr. and Kirk Hansen who founded a health company; Jim Hansen Jr’s son, Jake Hansen and Jake Hansen’s son, Houston Hansen; Kirk Hansen’s sons Stockton and Logan and his sons-in-law Kyle Naylor and Tyson Dennert.
Surviving the crash with serious injuries were a son of Jim Hansen Jr. and a son of Kirk Hansen and a son-in law of Jim Hansen Jr.: Josh Hansen, Matt Hansen, and Thomas Long. They were taken first to the hospital in Chamberlain and then to a Sioux Falls hospital.
The preliminary report released by the NTSB Tuesday outlines the details and facts collected during the on-scene investigation. This report doesn’t include an analysis or the probable cause of the crash.
The NTSB says “no conclusions about the cause of the accident should be made based on the information contained in the preliminary report.”
Investigators expect to complete the final report within one to two years.
Here is the report in its entirety:
WASHINGTON (Dec. 17, 2019) — The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report Tuesday for its investigation of the Nov. 30, 2019, crash of a Pilatus PC12 in Chamberlain, South Dakota, which killed the pilot and eight passengers and injured three others.
The airplane was registered to Conrad & Bischoff, Inc., and operated by the pilot as a personal flight from Chamberlain Municipal Airport destined for Idaho Falls Regional Airport, Idaho.
According to preliminary data recovered from the data recorder installed on the airplane, the accident takeoff began from runway 31 about 12:31 p.m. central standard time. The airplane immediately rolled about 10 degrees to the left after takeoff. The roll decreased to about five degrees left as the airplane climbed through about 170 feet above ground level and then reversed to about five degrees right. The airplane ultimately entered a 64-degree left bank as the airplane reached its peak altitude of 460 feet above the ground. The cockpit stall warning and stick shaker became active about one second after liftoff and the stick pusher became active about 15 seconds after liftoff. They continued intermittently for the duration of the flight. The data recording ended about 12:33 p.m.
No radio communications were received from the pilot, and radar contact was never established.
The recorder also captured cockpit sound. The NTSB will convene a group of technical experts to produce a transcript.
Weather at the time was recorded as being overcast with clouds at 500 feet, 1/2-mile visibility in moderate snow, with wind from the direction of 20 degrees at 6 knots. The temperature and dew point were both 1 degree Celsius,(about 34 degrees Fahrenheit) and the altimeter setting was 29.30 inches of mercury. Freezing rain and snow were observed in the vicinity of the airport the previous afternoon and overnight before the accident flight, which was operated on an instrument flight rules flight plan.
Witnesses reported that the pilot and a passenger worked for three hours to remove the snow and ice from the airplane before the accident flight. The witnesses reported that visibility was limited by snow at the time of the accident.
The accident site was located at 1:57 p.m. approximately three-fourths of a mile west of the airport in a dormant corn field. The debris path was approximately 85 feet long and was oriented on a 179-degree heading.
The preliminary report details facts uncovered during the on-scene investigation and does not include analysis or a probable cause for the accident. Probable cause will be determined at the end of the investigation, which could take between 12-24 months to complete. No conclusions about the cause of the accident should be made based on the information contained in the preliminary report, which can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xpfsq
