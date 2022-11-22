While Thanksgiving means something different to everyone, one of the unifying themes always seems to revolve around coming together. With a looming recession, that theme is most definitely going to be tested this holiday season.
The cost involved to feed a family is increasing, making food assistance programs critical for the welfare of those affected the hardest.
Feeding South Dakota, a member of Feeding America, serves all 66 counties in South Dakota and distributed 12.9 million pounds of food this past year. The Feeding South Dakota network of volunteers, local and corporate grocers and area farmers support Feeding SD’s 250 agencies, 82 school partners and 120 mobile food distributions who work together to fulfill the mission of ending hunger in South Dakota.
“Record-high prices have impacted so many families in South Dakota,” CEO Lori Dykstra said in a recent press release. “We want to do everything possible to make sure that these families can make memories around a holiday meal.”
Lorraine Wilbur has been volunteering locally for about three months as part of her group out of Lutheran Memorial Church.
“Everybody needs a helping hand,” Wilbur said. “There are so many people out there who have food insecurities that if we weren’t here helping there would be people going hungry.”
Each year, Feeding SD relies on volunteers like Wilbur to distribute meals to those in need across Hughes County and beyond. A few of the ways that one can give back include donating money, hosting a food drive or volunteering free time to sort and stock food.
“The feeling that what I’m doing matters,” Wilbur said.
Individuals and groups can register online to help out, even as a family. Children aged 11 to 13 can volunteer with a parent or guardian and children aged 14-17 may volunteer independently with a waiver form signed by a parent or guardian.
Senior food box packing is a key part of the process. Feeding SD eliminates hunger by filling boxes with food items for senior citizens across the state. Megan Kjose, development director of Feeding South Dakota said it’s tougher for them to get donated food. The best way to help is through financial donations, since they have the ability to purchase food in bulk. The agency’s goal is that everybody has a meal this Thanksgiving.
“So we’re working hard to make that happen,” Kjose said.
Volunteers in this position help feed food-insecure individuals leading up to thanksgiving and beyond. These boxes are distributed from the Pierre distribution center and partner agencies each month. Kjose explained the 30 percent increase from last year means more boxes need to be both packed and distributed.
Christie Bailey, Pierre’s distribution center manager, took some time from overseeing the volunteers to outline where their work impacts those in the community. They have a distribution that leaves the warehouse almost every single day of the month, according to Bailey.
“Usually two, sometimes four a day,” she said, citing roughly 250 thousand pounds of food for the month of October.
Bailey, who started in June 2021, has seen a dramatic increase in need.
“There has been an increase every month for the last three months,” Bailey said.
In a town that she would normally send 100 boxes to are running out. She has increased the shipment by 25 to 50 boxes in some cases to meet demand. One of the issues with the increased demand is that there is only so much room in the trucks.
“We’re being affected by the food shortage,” Josh Hansen, their mobile food pantry program coordinator, said.
In terms of Feeding South Dakota, there has been an 8 percent increase across the state.
“Some places are higher, some places are obviously lower,” Hansen said.
He has had to add another truck to help alleviate the extra strain. Hansen credits donations from the community for the transportation, creating a stopgap.
Overall, those involved get the satisfaction of a hard day’s work.
“It’s a good feeling to know that we’re helping people,” Hansen said. “I get great purpose out of it. I love coming here every day and I don’t think a lot of people can say that about their job.”
