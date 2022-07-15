Feeding South Dakota relies on volunteers to accomplish its goal of helping communities statewide with food assistance, but the organization found its hard finding the much-needed help.
Pierre’s Feeding SD Central Operation Manager Andrew Walz said that a lot of their production and distribution requires volunteers.
“They’re essential to the operation of our mobile program,” Walz said. “So in central South Dakota alone, you know, we serve 39 communities on a monthly basis. And with that, it averages around, lately, we’ve been up to about 3,600 households that we serve.”
Walz said the organization needs more help with increasing demands for assistance.
“Basically, we’re needing throughout the month to pack up to that many boxes of food for those households to maintain those distributions at that level, which requires the volunteer support in here to help set up the product, help package the boxes,” Walz said. “If we get stuff in, that needs to be re-bagged, repackaged.”
He said that volunteers help them with that accelerated demand, and it would be very difficult for them to operate without them.
“They help us package stuff up for smaller quantities for distributions, to make sure we get to the most amount of households. And we wouldn’t be able to do that without the help of volunteers,” Walz said.
Feeding SD driver Bryan Samuelson said that it definitely makes the process longer when you don’t have as many volunteers.
“It just takes longer,” he said on Thursday while working in Blunt. “Every time we go, we’re here for a set amount of time. So like if you’re in Blunt, where I’m only here for an hour from 9 to 10 (a.m.), so if I was here by myself, it would be a lot.”
Samuelson said volunteers keep him running on time.
“Start when we need to and end when we need to. So it’s a big help,” Samuelson said. “That usually only happens if I have more volunteers.”
While it’s been difficult to find more volunteers, Walz said they’ve had to remain flexible.
“Having the volunteers come to our facilities and help, to be able to do that on site makes it so that when we do the distribution, it relieves some of that strain on the end of the operation, where the volunteers maybe in the local communities would have to do some of that work instead,” he said.
Walz also said that sometimes they lean on other areas to come together and help when they can’t seem to get as many volunteers.
“We have the benefit of being a statewide organization with three facilities,” he said. “So if one of the facilities isn’t seeing the volunteer need, that they are required to make their distributions, we try to help that out and bolster what they’re doing. To the point where it’s kind of all hands on deck.”
Walz said this help is appreciated, but they would much rather have the community involved. And there are a handful of people who do come in pretty regularly.
“We have our regulars, I guess, for lack of a better term,” he said. “They’re the ones that come in pretty consistently — once a week, couple times a week. We have some that come daily, sometimes that assist with stuff that we’ll need to do a lot of the prep work to help us.”
Walz said they also have group organizations that schedule regular volunteer hours, allowing them to plan out areas they might not have that group help.
“Something that we’ve found to be the most beneficial is we’ve got certain businesses in the community or churches that have volunteers on a regular basis with us. They’d have us kind of set a monthly or quarterly time that they send their group back,” Walz said. “Having that known group scheduled every month you know really helps us kind of be able to plan and accommodate where we might be lacking volunteer needs.”
Volunteer Courtney Millage tries to volunteer as much as possible in the summer but found it’s harder to find time during the school year.
“I work at the school through the school year, so I’m only able to help through the summer. So if anyone, I mean if anyone, wanted to volunteer through the school year, obviously it would be well appreciated,” Millage said.
Walz said that volunteering is a very rewarding experience. And giving back to the community and being able to help out when able goes further than one might know.
“Knowing that the work they’re doing is helping their neighbors in the community with an essential service that they may need to help them out. If they’re in need of food, just kind of knowing that they’re helping them with that,” Walz said.
Samuelson found it also reflects on the communities.
“It just shows the helpful hand of the community,” he said. “People actually want to come out and help.”
Millage said that it’s also great to see the community.
“I like volunteering to see the people in the community and also it helps out the drivers and makes it easier on them so that they do not have to do everything by themselves,” Millage said.
Walz said volunteers are very important and helpful to the communities Feeding SD serves.
“We’ve heard from time to time from some of the neighbors that attend our distributions, having something like this to supplement their food needs, could mean the world to them and freeing up some money to help them maybe pay another bill or to deal with some other issue they may have,” Walz said. “Being able to provide that to them can make a huge difference in their lives, and that’s important.”
