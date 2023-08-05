Volunteers perform a cluster of tasks for Feeding South Dakota, from packing boxes to greeting people who’ve come by to pick up a supply of food. A knack for box-stacking doesn’t hurt, either.
With demand rising for Feeding South Dakota’s services, staff members are seeking volunteers to help with any of those activities. They’re also working to let seniors know about the Senior Boxes program, which allows seniors to receive a box of nonperishable food each month.
Josh Hansen, central operations director for Feeding South Dakota, said demand for the Mobile Food Distribution program peaked during the heart of COVID-19 but dropped significantly by 2022. Now, demand has risen by about 20 percent statewide compared with last year, he said. In Pierre, that meant serving about 300 households this year compared to 250 last year, he explained.
“The mobile program is what really drives the need for volunteers,” he said. “It’s such an undertaking because we pre-pack boxes. We break down freight and put it into individual boxes for each household. And of course we need volunteers at these mobile (units) to help hand out these food boxes so that everybody’s getting a fair share.”
The boxes contain "nutritious foods such as fresh or frozen produce, meat, shelf-stable items, dairy products, boxed meals" and other items, according to Feeding South Dakota's website, and the food is donated through the USDA's Emergency Food Assistance Program and other sources. Hansen said cash and food donations are welcome.
As someone who concentrates on the central part of the state, Hansen said a mobile unit generally goes to a community in central South Dakota each weekday. In Pierre, the unit distributes meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at River Cities Public Transit at 1600 E. Dakota Ave. on the second Wednesday of each month. The next distribution day is on Aug. 9.
Hansen said the need for volunteers falls “across the board.”
“We’re always needing help at our mobile (location) where we do the distribution here,” he said, referring to the spot at River Cities Public Transit. “And then in the warehouse it’s paramount as well.”
Hansen pointed out that Feeding South Dakota also supplies food to local food banks, in addition to distributing food through the mobile units. Staff members also run Child Hunger programs, including Summer BackPack, along with the year-round Senior Boxes program.
Feeding South Dakota operates 120 mobile units throughout the state for the Mobile Food Distribution program, Hansen said. As noted on Feeding South Dakota’s website, a person “must have a South Dakota address to visit one Feeding South Dakota Mobile Food Distribution each month.”
“We’re looking at creating a few more (distribution sites),” Hansen said. “I have a list of places that have requested mobiles.”
Communities in need of mobile units, he said, often lack accessible grocery stores.
“A lot of them are gas-station-driven, or they have convenience stores,” he said.
Feeding South Dakota, as its website states, "is the state's largest hunger-relief organization."
As for volunteers, Hansen said he’d like to see 15 to 20 volunteers at mobile distribution sites, and around the same number working each shift at the distribution center at 20652 Grace Ave. in Pierre. The current number, he said, falls short by several volunteers — though he and others noted a strong core group that consistently helps out.
The tasks are varied.
“We have other things, other than packing boxes,” he said. “There’s a need for someone to help with volunteer coordination (as well as) office work, filing and small office projects. If someone can’t do the heavy lifting, we’d love to have a consistent volunteer help out with some office-style things.”
Christie Bailey, distribution center manager, works especially closely with the volunteers.
“I make sure there’s always something for them to do,” she said. “It could be packing a box, packing produce or packing a bag full of food. And there’s some cleaning on occasion.”
Bailey, too, mentioned the regular volunteers.
“We have that core group of volunteers,” she said, of about 20 people. “They help us get through those little hurdles … They can pack like nobody’s business.”
Lyle Gravatt, an operations associate and a driver, also works closely with volunteers.
“I will personally show them what the process is,” he said, noting how he explains filling and stacking boxes.
Symmetrical stacking, he explained, plays a key role to ensure that the boxes travel well.
“And it’s a lot easier to count when we’re getting ready to do the mobile units,” he added.
Both Bailey and Gravatt talked about the emotional rewards of helping to feed people — something that volunteer Roxie Thielen noted as well. Thielen, from Pierre, has worked on the whole rainbow of volunteer tasks, including distributing food at River Cities Public Transit. She said she’s enjoyed working with other volunteers and staff members — people she said are “fun to be around” and who work well together.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” she said. “It’s a fun place to work. You work hard. For me it keeps me moving and active, and it’s a good cause.”
Hansen said the Summer BackPack Program will finish up on Aug. 9. It’s run at four public locations in Pierre — the Oahe Family YMCA, the Southeast Pierre Community Center, Pierre Area Referral Service, and South Dakota Urban Indian Health. The Senior Boxes program continues throughout the year.
“They get a box monthly,” he said, noting income qualifications and application process to become eligible. The Southeast Community Center and Pierre Area Referral Service act as distribution centers for the Senior Boxes program in Pierre.
Hansen said staff members at Feeding South Dakota want to reach more people with the Senior Boxes program.
He noted how the tragic consequences of COVID-19 became especially visible through diminished participation in the program.
“We saw a fairly large dip with COVID,” he said. “People were passing away.”
Hansen emphasized the importance of getting the word out to seniors who need the food — and he encouraged seniors to call Karen Webber-Boyer, agency relations coordinator at Feeding South Dakota, for more information at 605-494-3663, extension 305.
“We can increase the program substantially,” he said. “We will serve whoever we can however we can … We know that people are out there who are in need.”
Some people may be unaware of the program, he said, and others may be reluctant to participate.
“There is no shame in asking for help,” he said. “Everybody falls on hard times.”
Volunteers can help out Feeding South Dakota from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m. each weekday at the Grace Avenue Distribution Center. There are also shifts from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They can help, too, during the distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the River Cities Public Transit.
People with questions about volunteering or receiving food in central South Dakota can call 605-494-3663 or visit feedingsouthdakota.org. Volunteers can sign up at feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer.
