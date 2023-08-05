Volunteers perform a cluster of tasks for Feeding South Dakota, from packing boxes to greeting people who’ve come by to pick up a supply of food. A knack for box-stacking doesn’t hurt, either.

With demand rising for Feeding South Dakota’s services, staff members are seeking volunteers to help with any of those activities. They’re also working to let seniors know about the Senior Boxes program, which allows seniors to receive a box of nonperishable food each month.

