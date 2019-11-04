November 4, kicked off Feeding South Dakota’s ninth annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive. This year, the goal is to provide 3,400 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to those across the state who struggle with hunger. These meals will be distributed to families through giveaways and agency partners to give to families in local communities.
To reach this goal, Feeding South Dakota is counting on South Dakota’s help by making monetary and food donations.
Special thanks to Scott and Julia Jones of Pierre for providing turkeys for these meals again this year. “Scott and Julia continue to be faithful supporters of the work we do, not only during Thanksgiving but throughout the year. We are extremely blessed and grateful,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. More information regarding the Pierre distribution can be found online at:
Pierre, Feeding South Dakota is partnering with the Pierre Area Referral Service to provide 350 Thanksgiving meals to those living in the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas. For the Pierre area, frozen turkeys and holiday fixing donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 20562 Grace Avenue.
“As we gather with family and friends this holiday season and reflect on the many blessings we have, this annual Thanksgiving meal drive provides an opportunity to express gratitude by giving back to others in need,” said Gassen. “For those in need of a Thanksgiving meal to prepare in their home, please join us Saturday, Nov. 23 for a ‘drive-thru’ giveaway.”
Long-time supporters Greg and Pam Sands are offering a dollar for dollar match up to $15,000 for every online donation made until Nov. 23. “We try to stay focused on being cheerful givers,” Greg Sands said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
If you would like to make a monetary donation, $20 will provide a family of four with everything they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Donations can be made online at www.feedingsouthdakota.org/donate or over the phone at 605-335-0364 ext.126.
