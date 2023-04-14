SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Prairie Farms made a very important delivery to the state’s largest hunger-relief organization this week. Hy-Vee, Prairie Farms, and Kim and Megan Jarding partnered for the Great American Milk Drive which has allowed Feeding South Dakota to order 7,600 gallons of milk to distribute through their Mobile Food Distribution Program in the Sioux Falls area.

During the drive, customers at all seven Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores supported local families and children by donating either a half or whole gallon of milk at the registers. Since its beginning in 2016, Feeding South Dakota has distributed nearly 82,000 gallons of milk as a result of the event.

“This a great opportunity to get milk in the hands of our local neighbors and shows the generosity of our Hy-Vee customers,” said Andy Sutton, Hy-Vee Store Manager.

Feeding South Dakota serves an average of 1,700 families each month at its 11 locations in Sioux Falls. With milk being one of the most commonly requested items, the donation helps the organization provide just over 4 months of milk.

“We are grateful for the sponsors of the Great American Milk Drive, as well as those in our community who chose to round up their purchase,” said Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “Thanks to this donation, we can ensure that more South Dakotans have access to this essential and wholesome food.”