On a daily basis, Feeding South Dakota’s food pantries report lines of people waiting at the door for it to open at 10 a.m. Single mothers and fathers, vulnerable adults, senior citizens, toddlers and babies, there is no discrimination when it comes to food insecurity.
During the month of July, the Food Pantry in Sioux Falls reports serving 2,400 families, a 44 percent increase from July of 2018. In Rapid City, an average of 6,000 individuals receive food assistance each month. These are impossible numbers of people to serve without additional support from local communities across the state.
Feeding South Dakota is a member of the Feeding America national network of 200 food banks and is the only Feeding America affiliated food bank in South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota distributes food to those in need through its five program areas: Food Bank, Food Pantry, the BackPack Program, Mobile Food Pantry Program and Commodity Distribution (CSFP & TEFAP).
The Food Bank Program is the largest program that partners with non-profit agencies across the state to feed chronically hungry individuals and families. Because of its affiliation with Feeding America, the Food Bank Program secures and transports donated food from across the country with monetary donations we receive. For every $1 donated, Feeding South Dakota can thus provide 3 meals to those who are food insecure. This food is then made available to the non-profit agency partners.
Historically, this support from the Food Bank is not enough for food pantries to rely on. Whether in Rapid City or Sioux Falls or the many communities in between, pantries need local support as well in the form of food drives.
Food drives are essential to food pantries to offer a variety of foods that the Food Bank Program cannot provide like cereal, peanut butter, canned chicken and tuna, boxed “Helper” meals, and dry pastas. Most food pantries offer “client choice” or “guest choice”, allowing the recipients to choose the foods that their families enjoy or that support their special dietary needs.
The typical “food drive” season starts in mid-October, as the holidays approach. Hungry South Dakotan’s can’t wait.
Feeding South Dakota is asking for your support today, no matter the community in which you live.
Due to various events this year including the government shutdown, lack of access to school meals during the summer, back to school expenses and now tornadoes and statewide flooding, the increase in numbers of those served has nearly depleted our food drive inventory.
Feeding South Dakota asks individuals, businesses, civic groups, churches and schools to consider those who are hungry and host a food drive today.
For more information visit feedingsouthdakota.org/donatefood or send an email to info@feedingsouthdakota.org.
About Feeding South Dakota - Feeding South Dakota, whose mission is to end hunger in South Dakota, is the state’s largest charitable hunger relief organization.
