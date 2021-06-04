Feeding South Dakota unveiled this week a unique way to drum up volunteer participation at its Pierre facility with Operation End Hunger, a program under which volunteers receive a $40 Walmart gift card for six hours of work.
"Across the state, people have stepped up during the Covid-19 pandemic; but volunteers are still needed to ensure that Feeding South Dakota can continue to provide help to those who are food insecure in South Dakota," a Thursday press release read. "More volunteers are desperately needed in the Pierre distribution center to help prepare mobile food boxes, pack senior boxes, assist with sorting food donations, netting produce, and more."
The release said the program is "ideal for middle and high school children, church youth groups, businesses that offer time off for employees to volunteer, retired adults and individuals in between jobs."
The program, based on a similar one undertaken in the Black Hills, is possible through a $20,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation. Gift cards will be mailed the first of each month throughout the program's lifespan, which will last until the grant money runs out.
"All the counties and everybody that we serve, basically they get what they need," Pierre distribution center coordinator Josh Hansen said of what success looks like for Operation End Hunger.
Hansen said he understands the program as both an incentive and a way to get the word out that volunteers are still needed to fight the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
"It's been very low," Hansen said of recent volunteer participation. "Burnout, maybe? I don't know if that's what it is. It's hard to say."
As far as food is concerned, Hansen said there has been a "fairly substantial" increase in giving throughout the pandemic company-wide. Now, Feeding South Dakota just needs people to help distribute it.
"Over time, as people went back to work and weren't as able to come on a consistent basis, we just started to see less of a turnout," central operations manager Andy Walz said. "There's been some great regulars that continue to come, but I think the ability of some of the people that were initially coming as that changed, we saw just kind of less which is what prompted us to look into additional resources to help get people in the door to help meet the continued need of the state, especially central South Dakota."
An orange-white-green map of the state, roughly resembling the flag of the African nation Ivory Coast, is framed on the wall just down the hall from Walz's office. Though the map's boundaries can be fluid in practice, the Pierre facility's territory comprises a fat letter T defined by 24 counties on either side of the Missouri River, with its four corners at the Standing Rock and Rosebud reservations in the west and Brown and Gregory counties in the east.
"(There's been) a lot of outreach and getting the word out that there's still a need, it hasn't gone away, that we're still in need of people to help come back and pack boxes, sort food, bag produce, anything like that," Walz said. "And then another thing we've just tried to do is continue to keep as many opportunities open that we can to provide more of an opportunity for individuals to come. In the past, prior to COVID especially, we only had a few volunteer times that were slotted to get done. But with the need to continually get done what needed to be done, we just found it was best just to open up as much opportunity as we could to provide options for people to come in and help."
"People want to help," Hansen said. "It's just a matter of maybe not knowing that there's still that pretty significant need. And time, a lot of people are getting back to work, so some of the people that were helping that maybe were laid off or whatnot came out here and spent their time helping."
On a recent Thursday afternoon, children made up most of the volunteers at the facility – Thursday's press release said children aged 11-13 can volunteer at Feeding South Dakota with a parent, and children 14-17 can volunteer independently by signing a waiver.
Nathan Schnabel is also there, preferably working the packing line, where he gets to see, interact with and meet people.
"People need the food or the services that we're giving out, and it's being able to feed families that might not otherwise be able to," Schnabel said.
"We're hoping that people that may not have known or may have had some other conflict that was not allowing (them) to come in, this might incentivize them to come in and help and show that we still have a continuing need in central South Dakota for volunteers," Walz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.