Every day, feedyard traffic includes feed trucks, ATVs, payloaders, tractors, semitrucks, and pickups. Within that traffic mix are pen riders on horseback, employees & visitors on foot and an occasional car. Every feedyard must cope with a trait common to all of this traffic: blind spots.
Blind spots are the areas to the sides and rear of any vehicle that cannot be seen in either rear or side mirrors. Sometimes drivers can physically turn around to see what might be in their blind spots. But the larger the vehicle the bigger the blind spot area. Agricultural Safety Consultant, Gordon Moore said the most dangerous thing about blind spots is the lack of awareness that they even exist.
“How far do you think a blind spot extends when you’re behind the wheel of a feedyard feed truck,” Moore asked. “It’s as much as 25 feet before you can see the ground. That means a man that’s 5’8” or 5’9” can easily be hidden in that blind spot and the feed truck driver won’t have any idea he’s there.”
Depending on the size of the truck, blind spots on the right side of the truck and to its rear could be as deep as 36 feet. “Due to the headrests, toolboxes, tailgates, etc. there can be a rear blind spot that’s up to 120 feet long. This is a huge safety issue at feedyards,” said Moore”
Blind spots for payloader drivers can be even deeper than those experienced by truck and pickup drivers. In training sessions, depending on the payloader bucket size, Moore has concealed as many as 30 people in front of a payloader where the driver can’t see them. “And that’s when the bucket is riding as low as 18 inches off the ground,” Moore said. “You expect that the driver of a payloader should be so high up in the air that they can see everything from that vantage point. That’s just not true.”
Advancing technology makes it possible for vehicles to feature a rearview camera. However, if the camera lens is dirty, rear view vision is still greatly impaired. It’s common for feed trucks to back up when feeding in order to clear the truck hopper.
In most feedyards, the truck has the right of way when it comes to traffic policy. However, if someone near the truck is unaware of the rules, tragedy can occur.
“On the feedyard, traffic moves the same way it does in England,” Moore said. “People drive opposite to the way we drive down the highway because the driver’s side of the feedtruck is next to the bunk when they’re feeding.”
Although speed limits are posted on feedyards, speeding is often a common practice. When visiting feedyards, Moore has witnessed vehicles moving as fast as 20-25 mph. “On feedyards, ATVs are typically used to move cattle and they go fast,” Moore said “That’s dangerous for a number of reasons.”
ATVs are often used as a substitute for pickups, horses or walking. Speed, terrain and load size all affect the operation of an ATV. Steep or uneven terrain can quickly lead to an ATV overturn. Braking on an ATV can also lead to loss of control or turnovers. Herding animals with an ATV can be especially hazardous. Quick or tight turns, hitting a rock or hole with the ATV front end could result in a rollover.
Use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while operating an ATV can help reduce risk of serious or fatal injury. Depending on the agricultural setting, ATV riders should wear a helmet, face shields and goggles and quality footwear, such as over-the-ankle, tightly-laced work shoes or boots. Long-sleeved shirts, full-length pants and well-padded gloves are also recommended. Avoid loose-fitting clothing which could catch on an obstacle.
ATV maintenance should be regularly completed , ensuring that tires have recommended air pressure and all nuts and bolts are secured. The ATV throttle should move smoothly and brakes should be tested prior to each use. “Driving an ATV isn’t like driving a car,” Moore said. “Turning, braking and operating on various terrains are all different on an ATV. Operators need to know how to shift their bodyweight when turning and how to evenly apply brakes. These vehicles aren’t nearly as stable as a pickup or car. You can roll one even at 15 mph.
“Feedyard traffic plans should include blind spot training and ATV operation,” Moore said. “Raising awareness of and explaining how to recognize these hidden hazards can make the workplace much safer for everyone.”
