Emerald Plenty Chief, 24, of Pierre, was driving the 2000 Nissan on Sunday that rolled over, killing Evrik Plenty Chief, a 4-year-old boy, on West Bend Road, 38 miles east of Pierre.
Charges are pending against Plenty Chief, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, which is investigating the case.
Plenty Chief, the boy and Dakota Abraham, 19, of Harrold, South Dakota, were in the northbound Nissan when it left West Bend Road, went into the east ditch and rolled, about 8:45 p.m., Sunday, April 26.
None of them were wearing seat belts, Mangan said in a news release on Thursday in which he released their names.
Two of the three were ejected, but Mangan said he officials are not prepared to say which two at this time.
The boy was pronounced dead at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre upon arrival Sunday night.
Plenty Chief and Abraham were treated at the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
About 30 miles east of Pierre on state Highway 34, West Bend Road goes south for about 5 miles, then southeast to the West Bend Recreation area on the Missouri River.
Any charges against Plenty Chief would go through the office of Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond.
She told the Capital Journal Thursday she expects to get the investigative reports from the Highway Patrol next week. If she decides charges are warranted, she would put the case in front of a grand jury the second week of May.
"I can tell you that I strongly anticipate charges will be filed against her," Hammond said via email in response to questions from the Capital Journal. "And they will very likely be felonies."
