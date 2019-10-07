Three South Dakota youths were honored with each a $100 scholarship after winning the Range Evaluation Competition.
The scholarship award is designed for Future Farmers of America, sponsored by the South Dakota FFA Foundation and is hosted by USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, SDSU Extension and the US Forest Service.
The 2019 recipients are Titus Waldner, out of Hitchcock-Tulare, T.J. Hamar, out of Kadoka and Garret Warkenthien out of Willow Lake.
Each student, young adult, won first place in their respective regions to be awarded the prize.
The goal of the program is give students, and future farmers, the tools and resources they need for basic land stewardship.
Scholarships are made possible by a contribution to the SD FFA Foundation from LeRoy and Cathie Draine of Black Hawk.
“These scholarships represent a good combination of three important beliefs: first, our respect for the integrity of the land, our soils and water; second, the imperative to provide educational opportunities for understanding and the wise use and care of the land; and third, faith in the process of developing knowledgeable custodians for the future,” Cathie Draine, said.
The scholarships are designed to encourage and reward students’ accomplishments in the field of range management, which includes the application of ecological principles and knowledge of historically significant disturbances, such as grazing.
Contest objectives are to teach participants some of the principles of ecology including soil/plant relationships, plant/animal relationships, and plant succession as applied to management of the land resource.
Beef cattle and grouse have been chosen to demonstrate the concept of habitat evaluation. Both species are ecologically and economically important. While the relationship to different stages of natural plant succession is well known, it is important to pass along the knowledge to the next generations.
Doing the training through the FFA is an important part of perpetuating the return on the knowledge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.