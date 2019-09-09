Members of the South Dakota FFA participated in a wide range of educational activities during the 2019 South Dakota State Fair held August 29-September 2nd in Huron. During the State Fair, there were a record 358 FFA members who exhibited 1,121 exhibits.

Results were as follows:

Chapter Sweepstakes

1st – McCook Central

Chapter Exhibits

1st place – Beresford; 2nd place – Arlington; 3rd place – Parker

Sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.

Top Ag Exhibits Chapter

1st place – McCook Central

Sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.

Top Agriscience Exhibits:

1st place — Hadley Stiefvater, McCook

2nd place — Teagan Mason, Doland

3rd place — Hunter Eide, Gettysburg

Sponsored by Jakober Limousin, Aberdeen.

Beef Show

Champion Market Steer – Bryce Beitelspacher, Bowdle

Reserve Champion Market Steer – Ryley Hellmann, Bon Homme

Champion Market Heifer – McKenzye Gunderson, Harrisburg

Reserve Champion Market Heifer – Tessa Pederson, Garretson

Market Beef Showmanship – 1st: Savannah Vogel, Winner; 2nd: Kylie Grace Harriman, Menno; 3rd: Payton Beare, Highmore; 4th: Mitchell VanderWal, Northwestern Area; 5th: Madison Evie, Selby

Champion English Breeding Heifer – Jady LeDoux, Highmore

Reserve Champion English Breeding Heifer – Sawyer Styles, Northwestern Area

Champion Exotic Breeding Heifer – Kenidey Effling, Highmore

Reserve Champion Exotic Breeding Heifer –Kenzy Beare, Estelline

Overall Grand Champion Breeding Heifer — Jady LeDoux, Highmore

Overall Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer — Kenidey Effling, Highmore

Breeding Beef Showmanship – 1st: Logan Zemlicka, Wolsey-Wessington; 2nd: Sawyer Styles, Northwestern Area; 3rd: Tate Johnson, Beresford; 4th: Sawyer Naasz, Platte/Geddes; 5th: Drew Pederson, Garretson

Breeding and Market Beef Showmanship sponsored by Jakober Limousin, Aberdeen

Swine Show

Champion Market Gilt – Melanie Calmus, Howard

Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Cash Lehrman, Bridgewater-Emery

Market Gilt Showmanship- 1st: Jeffrey Paulson, Clark; 2nd: Ashton Ross, Lennox-Sundstrom; 3rd: Abby Blagg, McCook Central; 4th: Brian Feldhaus, Howard; 5th: Ty Van Hull, Viborg-Hurley

Champion Market Barrow – Cash Lehrman, Bridgewater-Emery

Reserve Market Barrow – Makayla Nelson, Arlington

Market Barrow Showmanship – 1st: Grace DiGiovanni, McCook Central; 2nd Delanie Tangen, Sioux Valley; 3rd: Jackson Nordlund, McCook Central; 4th: Preston Mattheis, Parkston; 5th: Rylee Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery

Swine Showmanship sponsored by Thompson Family, Harrisburg

Sheep Show

Champion Breeding Ewe – Mary Nold, Rutland

Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe – Kasandra Knutson, Viborg-Hurley

Champion Ram — Camden Miller, Estelline

Reserve Champion Ram– Wesley Linke, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Breeding Sheep Showmanship – 1st : Riggen Zelinsky, Brookings; 2nd: Mary Nold, Rutland; 3rd: Logan Slack, Viborg-Hurley; 4th Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings; 5th: Emily Nold, Rutland

Champion Market Lamb – Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central

Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Brianna Larson, Brookings

Market Lamb Showmanship – 1st: Jessica Kott, Kimball; 2nd: Colton Michalek, Kimball FFA; 3rd: Raina Johnson, Harrisburg; 4th: Tessa Pederson, Garreston; 5th: Taya Chelmo, Kimball

Breeding and Market Sheep Showmanship sponsored by Knutson Suffolks, Centerville

Goat Show

Champion Breeding Meat Goat – Lane Miller, Howard

Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat – Hanna Peterson, Howard

Breeding Meat Goat Showmanship – 1st: Colton Michalek, Kimball; 2nd: Drew Pederson, Garretson; 3rd: Kahli Gall, Freeman; 4th: Reid Leischner, Parkston; 5th: Parker Johnson, Tri-Valley

Champion Market Meat Goat – Riley Larson, Wessington Springs

Reserve Champion Market Meat Goat – Hanna Peterson, Howard

Market Meat Goat Showmanship – 1st: Ryder Michalek, Kimball; 2nd: Jared Stearns, Hot Springs; 3rd: Tessa Erdmann, Groton; 4th: Riley Larson, Wessington Springs; 4th: 5th: Travis Townsend, Groton

Breeding and Market Meat Goat Showmanship sponsored by Lazy J Bar Ranch, Mina

Dairy Goat Show

Overall Champion — Trevon Cross, Dell Rapids

Overall Reserve Champion — Trevon Cross, Dell Rapids

Champion Milking Doe – Trevon Cross, Dell Rapids

Reserve Champion Milking Doe – Trevon Cross, Dell Rapids

Champion Dairy Goat — Trevon Cross, Dell Rapids

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat — Bailey Schlotterbeck, Florence

Dairy Goat Showmanship- 1st: Trevor Cross, Dell Rapids; 2nd: Bailey Schlotterbeck, Florence; 3rd: Ashley Engel, Chamberlain; 4th: Swade Reis, Chamberlain 5th: Alana Howard, Miller

Dairy Goat Awards sponsored by Boldt Farms, Arlington

Rabbit Show

Grand Champion Rabbit – Trapper Miklos, Arlington

Reserve Champion Rabbit – Avery Miles, Doland

Grand & Reserve inkind awards sponsored by Mark & Staci Schloe

Rabbit Showmanship – 1st: Corissa Sweeter, Lennox-Sundstrom; 2nd: Taylor McMartin, West Central; 3rd: Avery Miles, Doland

Rabbit Showmanship sponsored by Woehl’s Rabbits/Randy & Phyllis Woehl

Dairy Show

Supreme Champion Female – Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Champion Holstein Female – Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Senior Champion Holstein – Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Senior Reserve Champion Holstein – Bethany Rennich, Sioux Valley

Junior Champion Holstein Heifer – Natalie Haase, Parker

Junior Reserve Champion Holstein Heifer – Steven Paulson, Groton

Champion All Other Breed Female – Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Senior Champion All Other Breed – Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Senior Reserve Champion All Other Breed – Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Junior Champion All Other Breed Heifer – Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg

Junior Reserve Champion All Other Breed Heifer – Skyler Plucker, Lennox Sundstrom

Dairy Showmanship: 1st: Natalie Haase, Parker; 2nd: Bethany Rennich, Sioux Valley; 3rd: Jordan Zoellner, Harrisburg; 4th: Travis Sharp, Aberdeen Central; 5th: Elissa Oyen, Tri-Valley

Dairy Showmanship and Supreme Champion Dairy Female sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.

Champion Dairy Cattle Handler travel scholarship sponsored by PostLane Dairy, Marv & Joy Post.

Round Robin Showmanship

1st Place – Raesa Zelinkski – Brookings

2nd Place — Jessica Kott – Kimball

Round Robin Showmanship sponsored by Odden Cattle Company and Odden Trucking, Ree Heights.

FFA Livestock Show premiums sponsored through the SD FFA Foundation by Pulse Electric, LLC, Stengl Oils, and the SD Cattlemen’s Foundation; and through the SD State Fair by First National Bank, Wells Fargo, and Dakota Energy Cooperative.

