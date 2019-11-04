Fighting for the Right to Vote in South Dakota

Over 100 years ago, Congress passed the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote. While it was an uphill battle to pass the amendment on a national scale, each state had its own path to ratification, as well.
In fact, women in South Dakota had a long history of fighting for their right to vote. The first breakthrough came when the area was still the Dakota Territory. In 1883, the door opened to women voting in school elections, and suffrage became a major political topic. National leaders in the suffrage movement, including Susan B. Anthony, Anna Howard Shaw and Carrie Chapman Catt, all traveled across South Dakota campaigning for a state amendment. Legislation failed by increasingly slimmer margins in 1885, 1890, 1895, 1898, 1910, 1914 and 1916. Each time the momentum behind the movement gained strength.
Mary Shields “Mamie” Pyle started the South Dakota Universal Franchise League in 1911, campaigning for the vote. The League printed a newspaper, The South Dakota Messenger, to get the message out to rural communities.
In June of 1919, the 19th Amendment passed Congress and looked to the states for ratification. On December 4, 1919 — just past midnight in a special state legislative session--South Dakota became the 21st state to ratify the 19th Amendment.
So, as yesterday was November 4, may we reflect over the next month about South Dakota’s role in making the playing field a little more equal. Even with the passage of the 19th Amendment, challenges would continue to provide voting rights for African American and Native American women.
