Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial

Fellow Laurel Wheeler said a single individual loan could lead to wider impacts at the community and regional level.

 Jeffries Design

While there are a number of challenges that people face living on a reservation, one of the most pressing is the need to establish a line of credit.

The Minneapolis Federal Reserve’s Community Development and Engagement department analyzed loan data from 11 Native Community Development Financial Institution (Native CDFI) loan funds. Staff found in their research that character-based lending criteria can effectively predict risk. They believe that utilizing a more subjective measure of risk is a more holistic approach.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments