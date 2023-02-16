While there are a number of challenges that people face living on a reservation, one of the most pressing is the need to establish a line of credit.
The Minneapolis Federal Reserve’s Community Development and Engagement department analyzed loan data from 11 Native Community Development Financial Institution (Native CDFI) loan funds. Staff found in their research that character-based lending criteria can effectively predict risk. They believe that utilizing a more subjective measure of risk is a more holistic approach.
The abstract for “Beyond Conventional Models: Lending by Native Community Development Financial Institutions" reads, "Native community development financial institutions have become an increasingly important source of credit and financial services in Indian Country."
Laurel Wheeler, research fellow with the Center for Indian Country Development, spoke about how the presence of a Native CDFI in a native community improves credit scores for residents.
“What we found is that Native CDFIs are largely successful in their mission." Wheeler added, "We find that they are providing a variety of loan products to a variety of borrowers."
She explained that as a result, the center sees smaller loans on average, which can be used to build consumers' credit scores.
According to the data, character-based criteria predicted loan delinquency better than traditional credit scores. With that said, Wheeler emphasized that traditional credit scores still play a role in the financial world.
“Similar models have been employed in Japan and the Netherlands, but it's not a practice that’s very common at the moment,” Wheeler said.
For example, trust land can’t be used as collateral, since one party agrees to hold title to the property for the benefit of another party. These types of barriers pose a challenge that she said Native CDFIs are equipped to navigate.
Wheeler said within communities where relationships are very important, including Native ones, it's worth considering using alternative measures of assessing risk. By helping those in need of credit establish it, even on an individual basis, a borrower can invest into businesses. In turn, lenders can help build community infrastructure.
“So if you don’t have the money circulating in the economy, then it is difficult to finance those projects,” Wheeler said.
In the long-term, Michou Kokodoko, project director of community development and engagement at the reserve, said their goal through this research is to advance solutions in Indian country. Kokodoko explains how CDFIs have programs to address homeownership disparities, lack of childcare options and healthcare inequities.
Kokodoko said the book “Creating Private Sector Economies in Native America: Sustainable Development through Entrepreneurship” has a wealth of information on the subject.
In it, author Robert J. Miller explains that there were functioning reservation economies in the past.
“Native people understood and developed principles that today we call private property and entrepreneurship,” Miller wrote.
He goes on to illustrate that they laws were in place for private rights of ownership, as well as extensive trading.
“It is time for Indian peoples and governments to revive their traditions that promoted and protected private economic activities, and to look to their historical roots and traditions of individual and family economic development activities,” Miller wrote.
Colleen Steele, executive director at Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial in Pine Ridge, gets to see firsthand how establishing credit can improve the lives of their customers. According to the institution's website, during the five years prior to being named Executive Director, Steele reduced portfolio delinquency from over 50 percent to less than 10 percent.
“Whether you have good credit or not, we can always help,” Steele said.
Amanda Standing Bear is a housing specialist at Mazaska who focuses on homeownership opportunities.
“Me personally, I don’t like seeing people getting charged more than they have to be,” Standing Bear said.
She said with low or no credit comes increased interest rates. She said that sometimes customers don’t understand how credit can affect their day-to-day lives.
Mazaska offers financial literacy classes, which assist participants in taking steps towards financial wellness and homeownership. For more information, visit mazaskacdfi.org.
