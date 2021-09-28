There are no timetables, deadlines or expectations for John Kraft as he makes his way across the Lewis and Clark Trail on foot, just a whole lot of fresh air, nature and plenty of exercise.
On May 14, 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition set off from St. Louis for the Oregon coast and back, covering nearly 8,000 miles.
On Sept. 22, Kraft made his way through Pierre after starting his journey down the trail.
“There’s not really an established foot route — there’s an auto route you can follow the Lewis and Clark Trail from St. Louis to the ocean and back — but I wanted to walk it,” he said. “So, I kind of follow the auto route sometimes, but I do a lot of improvising and go my own way.”
Standing at the corner of Wells and Cleveland avenues, near Jake’s Good Times Place, Kraft said walking the Lewis and Clark Trail is a means to relax and keep a sense of balance in his life.
Kraft, 30, a Gridley, Kansas, resident, started walking from St. Louis in mid-March. Since then, he’s taken time off to work as a whitewater rafting guide in California.
“I spent a few months out there while it was hot, and then I came back and got back on the trail,” Kraft said. “I’m going to keep going until it gets too cold, probably about the first week of November or so.”
Kraft hopes to make it to Fort Peck, Montana, before winter arrives. It’s part of his relaxed outlook on making the journey with no expectations other than maintaining his sense of peace.
Kraft doesn’t have a target date in mind for finishing the trail, and he doesn’t intend to make it a one-way trip. When he makes it to the end, Kraft plans on riding a canoe back down the Missouri River from Three Forks, Montana, to St. Louis, which covers 2,341 miles. He said it would be his longest trip in a canoe. But first, he’ll walk from the coast back over the mountains and into Montana.
Overall, he estimated he would spend three summers making the round-trip journey. But he added if it takes four or five summers, he’s OK with that too.
As for his winter break in November, Kraft said his plans are still up in the air, but he plans to return to Kansas.
“I might do some substitute teaching. I might go work on another river, guiding trips somewhere. Or, I might just do odds and ends around home,” Kraft said. “I just haven’t figured that out yet. I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it. And then once spring starts to warm up again, then I’ll hit the trail and start making my way towards the ocean.”
When he does hit the trail after winter, he’ll still have his cart, which he fashioned after a rickshaw and built with his uncle specifically for the trip. On it, Kraft carries his supplies — tools, parts, camping equipment, water and groceries included — which adds about 250 pounds to the nearly 80-pound cart.
He said the weight is fine on level terrain but he feels it on hills.
“When I’m done with it, maybe I’ll find somebody else that wants to do this sort of thing and give it to them,” Kraft said.
He added it’s either that or turning it into a hotdog cart.
Distances, scenery
Kraft’s rough estimation put his overall mileage at about 1,000 miles so far, with an average of 14 miles per day. He said that’s increased to about 20 miles per day since temperatures cooled off. Lewis and Clark’s expedition, with about four dozen men, covered 10 to 20 miles per day. Kraft estimated he would cover roughly 7,000 miles by canoe and foot when he finishes.
“So, the Lewis and Clark expedition has always been an interest of mine. I wanted to do a long trail or trip like this,” Kraft said, although he added there was no grand reason behind choosing the trail. “But I didn’t want to do one of the more contemporary, you know, one the triple crowns in the U.S. — the Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail, the continental divide — I wanted to do something that was a little more individual and something that I could improvise more on.”
Along the way, Kraft spends time taking in the view and enjoying nature. His educational background is in wildlife biology and conservation, and there is plenty to keep him occupied during the journey.
On the east side of the Missouri River in Iowa, the Loess Hills stood out as an interesting scenic region Kraft passed along the way. But he found that seeing how the Missouri River changed from the Mississippi River to Pierre was the most interesting aspect.
“That’s been an interesting progression to watch,” he said. “And moving through the different ecological zones, too. A lot of Missouri I was going through, pretty timbered and forested areas. Where now I’m in Pierre, and in places, there’s hardly a tree around. There’s a whole different suite of wildlife and plants and what not to look at and know or to learn. Those transitions are probably the most interesting to me.”
He pointed to seeing rattlesnakes, prairie chickens and Sharp-tailed Grouse in the last week as new wildlife on this leg of the trip.
As for walking along state highways and backroads, Kraft said construction zones could be a bit rough, but otherwise, he hadn’t run into any issues along the way. He added he stays away from interstates.
Channeling support
Despite a lone irate driver sending him a gesture out the window, Kraft found most people were friendly, generous and helpful along the way. He said many take an interest in what he is doing or wanting to help him.
“Every day,” Kraft said. “People stop and ask me what I’m doing. Sometimes it’s a mix of people thinking maybe I’m homeless and need help or people just, ‘What in the world is that guy doing walking on the highway with that big cart.’”
He is now raising money for the Sky’s the Limit Fund, which provides grants for families attending outdoor wilderness therapy programs who can’t afford the fees.
Kraft didn’t start with any intention of raising money for a nonprofit, but he said the number of people approaching him wanting to help him personally gave him the idea to shift that support to a cause.
“I was trying to figure out how to channel that support somewhere else because I’m individually funded, and I’d rather push that support to something that’s a little more worthy,” Kraft said.
Kraft found being outdoors is a form of therapy for him, which led him to Sky’s the Limit to share that with others who don’t have the same means and support for wilderness therapy.
As of Monday, Kraft raised $575 for the nonprofit, which Development and Outreach Manager Nina Chan said is on the organization’s website under the support and peer-to-peer fundraiser tabs. Chan said Kraft began raising money about five months ago.
“He’s a really nice guy. We had the opportunity to meet up with him — I’m in California — he came through the Bay area,” she said about Kraft’s break to whitewater guide. “He reached out to us a while back. People are coming up to him thinking that he needs help, and he’s like, ‘No, I’m fine. I’m good to go. I’ve got all I need.’”
Chan said they receive no federal or state funding and rely on individual donations. So, Kraft’s offer to channel support was a welcome effort to help build needed wilderness therapy grants for families and young adults.
Chan said those fees could run on average about $600 per day for programs lasting 10-12 weeks. She said Sky’s the Limit doesn’t operate programs but acts as a nonprofit providing grants for those who can’t afford the fees at the for-profit therapy programs.
“He has a $50,000 target, and one of the reasons why he did that is because he doesn’t have an end date,” Chan said. “It’s not like he’s, ‘I’m going to raise this in a month, and I’m going to finish this trek in a month.’ This is what he’s going to do. This is his trek, this is his journey, and when people come up to him, he wants them to donate to Sky’s the Limit Fund on his behalf.”
Kraft said the grants Sky’s the Limit provides could make a difference for youths who receive mental health assistance and learn how to heal through being outdoors.
“If people want to support me, then I say, ‘Well, take that support and help these other kids that can find the same sort of thing that may help them in the future,’” he said.
And for Kraft, there is no uncertainty as to how much being outdoors among nature has benefited him.
“When I inventory and think back and think about when I’m at my happiest, when I’m at the most stable, is for sure when I get to be outside and get to be moving when I’m meeting new folks, things like that,” he said. “And this trip allows me to do all that in one venture.”
