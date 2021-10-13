The more hands-on and life-like a training exercise can be, the better. And the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department received such training on Oct. 7, thanks to a donated structure used to hone their skills.
The department holds regular classes and training, including opportunities to take advantage of using actual buildings in the area. Chopping holes in roofs, breaking out windows, breaking through doors — and knowing when not to do any of these — are more acutely learned with real roofs, windows and doors.
Sometimes artificial smoke is created and used so firefighters can learn how to “read” a structure fire.
The Oct. 7 training used such methods with a wood-frame structure at the northeast corner of East Fourth Street and North Euclid Avenue.
A key aspect the ladder company learned during the exercise was vertical ventilation during a fire. Fire Capt. Doug Gordon led the exercise.
Adding even more reality to the situation, firefighters had to conduct it while working on the roof and inside the dark building after nightfall.
“We have trainings all the time,” Fire Chief Ian Paul said. “Whenever we get an opportunity to use a donated building that is set for demolition, the fire department or law enforcement trains in them before demolition.”
Those opportunities are somewhat rare.
“Typically, we can use a donated structure just a couple of times a year,” Paul said, referring to the infrequency of demolitions in the area. “Sometimes, the structure that is donated is structurally unsound or unsafe, so then we cannot do interior training, just exterior training. We can typically do something on the exterior. So we can find some use for it.”
Paul said that the department might use a building more than once before finally demolishing it. But it depends on weather, timing and other factors.
“We don’t do any burning of structures within the city limits,” Paul said. “We do hoseline advancement, ventilation, victim retrieval and other things. When needed, we use artificial smoke for training.”
People donating structures slated for the chopping block could save some fees from the City of Pierre when providing the buildings for training.
“The way we’ve been doing it is there is a $200 demolition fee, which is waived if the building is offered to the fire department or law enforcement for training,” Pierre Building Inspector Andrew Mentele said. “This kind of persuades that the property be used for training, and it benefits everybody. We still issue a permit. That way, we have a history with the property.”
Mentele and City Engineer John Childs work with the required demolition permits.
Mentele said that the property’s history includes the utilities getting capped off and that demolition will occur.
He said that there are no restrictions, such as mold or asbestos, on the property — it is at the firefighters’ own risk. Mentele added that the fire department is really good about utilizing the structure and getting the training value out of the donations.
Paul is the one who determines if a building is safe or not for training purposes. He couldn’t recall a time when personnel hadn’t put a person’s donated structure to use in some manner.
Childs said that there is typically no list of buildings waiting for training usage.
While buildings set for demolition provide hands-on learning, it’s not the only real-world experience fire crews receive during training exercises.
Pierre’s fire crews have worked through the spewing of fake smoke during a “rescue and attack” scenario at Pierre’s old city hall, where firefighters with rescue packs save a dummy from the “burning” building while others attack the fire.
Training has been done in Steamboat Park, using the ladder truck for the upper and roof areas of Fire Station No. 1, a simulated plane crash at the airport, wildland fire training and other places. They have even trained in the state Capitol.
Some interdepartmental training included the Pierre and Fort Pierre fire department, ambulance and various branches of law enforcement.
Mentele said that the frequency of such structures comes and goes. He said it depended on whether a structure is headed for demolition and the departments could use it for training.
“If they have a building determined to be torn down, then if they let the fire department or law enforcement use it for training, they get the demolition fee waived,” Childs said. “That’s the long and short of it.”
He added that the city shares this information with everyone who comes in to get a demolition permit.
