The Pierre Fire Department started fires — instead of putting fires out — Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Pierre City Landfill.
Christmas has ended. Indoor Christmas trees have stood tall, some for a month now. They should come down now, for two reasons — both safety concerns.
The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department invited capital area residents to bring their real Christmas trees to the refuse disposal area to help the PVFD conduct an experiment, and to remind folks to take care of their Christmas trees throughout the season.
One-third of house fires beginning with Christmas trees happen in the month of January, according to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA).
Armed with a clipboard, Logan Zeisler of PVFD Engine No. 4, questioned folks as they drove up to drop off their trees. For the experiment and safety survey, Zeisler asked how long the tree had been at the home, what it was stored in, how often it was watered, and especially if it received any chemical treatment.
As folks dropped their trees off, Randy McFarling, also with PVFD Engine No. 4, explained the difference between chemically treating and not treating the trees. Some folks didn’t realize there was a difference. Most trees come with a small package of powder to be added to the first watering of the tree when it arrives home, he said.
Along with the trees people brought in, there were two piles of Christmas trees stacked against the short wall at the end of the row of dumpsters beyond the gated entry at the landfill. When there weren’t trees being brought in to be burned in front of their owners, the crew of volunteer fire fighters kept busy burning from that pile.
Around one-fifth of the observed trees were burned between 11 a.m. and noon. The first tree they burned went up fiercely, quickly and hot. Most of the others — except but a few — did not burn as easily. Of the ones that did burn readily, a couple cases took a little coaxing and in others, they lit up rather easily. The rest of the trees would not light.
“To have so many trees not (readily) burn is actually a win for the fire department and for Pierre,” said McFarling. “When the tree does burn, it burns hot it and burns fast. And it is going to light other things in the house on fire.
One tree deliverer, Bob Gill, said he erected his Frasier fir tree four weeks ago on Thanksgiving. He kept it watered, and had water in the stand to dump out when he went to remove the tree for the burn event. When asked by the PVFD, he said that he did not add the chemical packet to the tree’s first watering.
“This was a non-treated tree that was watered,” McFarling said. “But she’ll burn.” The little fir Gill bought didn’t light up like a horror show ignition, but it did burn freely after a propane torch was applied to one small area.
The Dooley family brought their tree and wreath down to see how they had done when it comes to safety. They did not treat their tree, Marne Dooley said. They did however base it in a five-gallon bucket they kept full of water.
“Big flame; we don’t want a big flame,” Marne said. There was none. Marne was not surprised. “We water our trees pretty good,” she said.
“More of the trees were treated and not burning (readily), and to me that’s a win,” McFarling said. “I would rather see that than see all of the trees torch up and easily light on fire, because that means there’s that many trees still in homes right now that potentially could just burn the house down.”
The NFPA states Christmas tree fires are not that common, but when they do occur, they tend to be more dangerous. A dry tree can be completely devoid of its fuel in under one minute, according to numerous reports. Annually, one in 45 fires started by a Christmas tree result in a death, versus one death per 139 reported home structure fires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.