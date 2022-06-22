Lightning from Monday evening’s storm is believed to have started a fire that destroyed a riverfront home at 318 Jamieson Drive in Fort Pierre.
Owners Gene Hawk, 78, and his wife, Donna, 81, were not home when the fire broke out. Gene Hawk estimates the loss to the 21-year-old custom-built home at $700,000 to $750,000. It was insured.
“Everything in it was quality,” Hawk said.
Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to find the blaze fully involved, Tye Odden, assistant fire chief and public information officer for Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, said.
“It pretty much looked to be a total loss,” Odden said. “By the time the folks who reported it saw the actual fire, it had overtaken the structure. Our crews did a good job protecting (the nearby) structures.”
The Hawks had traveled to St. Paul, Minnesota, for their daughter’s law school graduation and spent Monday night at their cabin north of town. They heard about the fire from a neighbor.
Gene Hawk understands the lightning hit the home between 8 and 9 p.m. and the fire smoldered until it broke through the ceiling.
“And then it went off like a rocket,” the retired banker said.
An engineer is expected to see what can be saved.
“It appears it will be totaled,” Gene Hawk said. “What you have left will start tearing apart (if you try to rebuild) and will weaken what’s left.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Odden said, noting it doesn’t look suspicious.
No one was hurt fighting the blaze.
The Pierre Fire Department and Stanley County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Emergency personnel was on the scene for four to five hours.
Gene Hawk found some humor in his loss.
“I guess I’m gonna win the lottery because they say you have as much chance of winning the lottery as you do getting struck by lightning,” Hawk joked.
