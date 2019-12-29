The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a report of a structure fire, on Saturday, Dec. 28. The call came in at approximately 2:45 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the 400 block of East Dakota, they saw a single-story residential structure fully engulfed in flames.
According to Chief Ian Paul, firefighters made an aggressive defensive attack on the structure. They also protected a nearby residential structure to the west of the involved building. The fire was contained to the original building, however the home adjacent to the fire did receive some heat damage to its exterior siding.
The structure was a rental home. It was not occupied at the time of the fire. The home is considered a complete loss.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately three and a half hours.
Other responders on scene included the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, AMR (ambulance) and law enforcement.
