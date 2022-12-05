Firefighters honored

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department's Nathan Brockel, left, was named Rookie of the Year, Byron Caauwe received the lifetime achievement Marso Award and Doug Gordon was named Firefighter of the Year during the department's Friday awards banquet at Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

 Danae Berman

Watching his father serve as a volunteer firefighter while growing up in Garretson, Byron Caauwe pledged to follow in his footsteps.

First as a firefighter in his hometown of 1,200 and then as a member of Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Caauwe on Friday night received a lifetime achievement award for his volunteer firefighting efforts.

