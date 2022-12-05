Pierre Volunteer Fire Department's Nathan Brockel, left, was named Rookie of the Year, Byron Caauwe received the lifetime achievement Marso Award and Doug Gordon was named Firefighter of the Year during the department's Friday awards banquet at Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.
Watching his father serve as a volunteer firefighter while growing up in Garretson, Byron Caauwe pledged to follow in his footsteps.
First as a firefighter in his hometown of 1,200 and then as a member of Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Caauwe on Friday night received a lifetime achievement award for his volunteer firefighting efforts.
Fire Capt. Doug Gordon was named Pierre VFD’s Firefighter of the Year and Nathan Brockel received the Rookie of the Year award during a banquet attended by about 100 at Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Pierre. The department has 58 volunteers.
“He was well deserving of the award,” Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said about Caauwe. “He gives a lot of his time to the department, has had to make sacrifices and just being a volunteer showed a lot about the person. I was extremely pleased to see him receive the award.”
A firefighter and operations technician at Pierre Regional Airport, Caauwe moved to Pierre in 2010 to work as the food service director at the state Women’s Prison and joined the department the next year.
“I’m just extremely honored to win a prestigious award like that,” he said.
Caauwe said he was surprised, given the other folks who have received the award, including Zach Merrill in 2021, Chuck “Zippy” Kevghas 2020, Anna McCarthy 2019, Brandon McCarthy 2018 and Leon Ellis 2017.
The 37-year-old father of three said volunteering with the fire department has been a great experience and he’s made a lot of friends. He noted that his daughter, Isabella, 15, is a cadet with the fire department.
The Marso Award is given annually in memory of Pierre firefighter Don Marso. Employed by the U.S. Postal Service, Marso was killed when the truck he was riding in rolled while fighting a grass fire on Aug. 12, 1978. The family established the award in Marso’s memory.
Fellow firefighters chose Gordon for the 53rd annual Firefighter of the Year Award.
“He does a good job and is very active,” Paul said. “As a captain, you have a lot of extra responsibilities.”
Gordon, 30, joined the Pierre VFD nearly 10 years ago and is employed as a firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service in Fort Pierre.
“I was just grateful that I was able to receive the award,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without the great group of people we have in the fire department.”
The Rookie of the Year award goes to a volunteer who has been with the department for six months to two years. Brockel was also chosen by his peers for the award.
“He’s fairly young as a firefighter so you don’t put him in dangerous situations,” Paul said. “He’s shown up to calls and a lot of training events, and also completed the certified training required by South Dakota.”
This award was established to honor the service of Louis “Tex” Jorgensen, a member of the fire department for 41 years. Jorgensen also served the department as the maintenance specialist from 1966-1980.
Paul believes Pierre is the only state capital protected by a volunteer fire department — founded in 1881.
“We’re lucky to have the volunteers we have,” he said. “It saves the taxpayers quite a bit of money by doing what we do.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
