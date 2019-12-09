The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet and elections on Dec. 6.
“This is not only a time of fellowship, but an opportunity to recognize their own for their accomplishments,” said Paula Tronvold, assistant fire chief. “We extend congratulations to both the nominees and winners.” All of the nominees are given a certificate, and the winner is given a custom designed plaque.
Rookie of the Year went to Hunter Speck, a member of Engine 2.
Anna McCarthy, with Engine 3, earned both the Fire Fighter of the Year and the prestigious Marso Award. McCarthy is the first to receive both awards at the same time.
Officer elections for 2020 were also held. Paula Tronvold was moved to the Deputy Chief position. Byron Caauwe is now the Assistant Chief. Running unopposed, Ken Marks continues as the department treasurer while Gerrit Tronvold continues as the department secretary.
According to Tronvold, there are currently 57 volunteer members in the department. They make up the crews of four engine companies, one Ariel ladder truck company and one rescue company.
Members of the department have responded to 190 calls this year, a number down slightly from 2018. In addition, the volunteers have logged over 4,500 hours of training.
The members of the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department thank those who support them, their families, friends and employers. The success of the members and the department lies in large part from community support.
