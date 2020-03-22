Using ladders to reach the second-story windows, firefighters rescued two people trapped in a Pierre apartment building by a fire Friday night that left people from 11 apartments homeless.
Fire Chief Ian Paul said the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched about 9:30 p.m., Friday, March 20, to the 12-unit apartment complex in the 300 block of South Poplar Avenue, between Dakota and Sioux Avenues downtown.
Heavy smoke was billowing out of all sides of the building and the report was that people were were trapped in the upper floor, while several families already had escaped the building, Paul said in a news release.
Firefighters quickly deployed ladders to two locations on opposite sides of the building where people were trapped and helped them safely out the windows and down to the ground.
Firefighters then turned to attacking the fire.
“We deployed a team of four through the front door to attempt to locate the fire through the heavy smoke,” Paul said. “Our firefighters found the main body of the fire in an apartment and quickly extinguished the bulk of the fire.”
Eleven of the 12 units in the building were occupied. The victims first were sheltered in a River Cities Transit bus and some were allowed back into their homes to retrieve “essential items,” after the fire was out, Paul said.
The Red Cross found hotel rooms for the families and will help them find temporary homes.
“We were extremely fortunate that no one was seriously hurt as a result of this fire,” Paul said. “With the critical information communicated through our dispatch center and the fast actions of law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders, we had a positive outcome.”
He said firefighters were on the scene for about 3.5 hours.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it is “not considered suspicious,” Paul said.
Assisting in the life-saving effort were: the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Pierre police, AMR ambulance service, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, the state Highway Patrol, the American Red Cross, River Cities Transit and the city’s electric department, Paul said.
