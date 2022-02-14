More than 35 Pierre Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to pages and calls, sending them to Capitol Avenue on Thursday night only to get redirected to the old city hall building on Dakota Avenue — but that was the plan.
The call just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 was part of a “live burn” training exercise that included the address correction from 222 Capitol Ave. to 222 Dakota Ave. — Pierre’s old city hall building.
Artificial smoke was coming out through the building’s open doors and around the closed ones. Evaluators — firefighters with numerous years of experience — wore identifying reflective vests, carried clipboards and noted each action the firefighters took while performing the drills.
One of the department’s training officers, Jen Winter, said field exercises like this are held around twice per year, with monthly training held on the second Thursday of each month.
Thursday’s exercise provided newer firefighters with on-the-ground experience while also giving newer captains a chance to learn about incident command.
“We were given a wrong address to get them thinking,” Winter said.
She added that callers reporting an emergency often might not have an exact address. And Winter said that firefighters could be traveling from different locations like their home, work or the station, given the department’s volunteer composition.
Fire Chief Ian Paul told evaluators to remember that the drill stops if something happens in the “real world” as the crews arrived at the training site.
“There’s going to be a debriefing, probably outside, so we don’t get all this smoke,” he said. “We’ll break from there into second scenario teams.”
Paul followed the initial 40-minute response training with some slow-motion drills. The overall training continued until about 9:30 p.m. and focused on advancing a fire hose, search patterns, calling a mayday and rescuing a downed firefighter.
“An initial response call is like what we really do when we respond to a fire,” Winter said. “Everybody knows where they should be putting their trucks, getting our hose lines out and their jobs to do. We’ve got a good number of new members, so them putting this all together in real-time is a big part of their training.”
Firefighter Patrick Snyder found the smoke inside was thick, and his flashlight worked for about 2 feet, resembling a car’s headlights on bright failing to cut through a blizzard.
Winter said the mayday call is when firefighters get into trouble and need help.
“Mayday, Mayday, Mayday — that’s the call sign,” she said. “All traffic on the radio stops, and IC (Incident Command) is then talking with that group or person needing the help. We train on it, so if you get lost, disoriented or hurt, you need to radio it in.”
Winter added firefighters must keep track of their locations. Doing so could be difficult under the firefighters’ working conditions.
“You can get disoriented in smoke,” she said. “But, if you are following your hose line and you know how many hose lengths you’ve been, you can say ‘I’m about four couplings in’ and that if you can describe where you’re at. Our hose line is 50 foot a piece. You’ve got a 50-foot piece of hose line then another 50-foot piece. Two couplings can be a lot when you have fire environment, and who knows what you might be going through.”
Winter noted the department’s bylaws require its personnel to meet the state’s firefighter standard and receive certification within three years of joining.
Exercises like Thursday’s training are an opportunity for Winter to see her certified firefighter students in action and coach them in relatively controlled scenarios.
“We are not going to put our new members in situations that are unsafe,” she said. “Firefighting is inherently dangerous. One of the ways to mitigate that is by training and learning the skills. If they are close to getting certified, we pair them up with certified people.”
Donated buildings like the old city hall play a critical role in making the training possible before the department’s firefighters find themselves in a real-world situation.
“We’ve used the building multiple times,” Paul said. “We’ve been using it since it’s been vacant. We will continue to use it until it’s gone.”
Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the fire and police departments had used the old building multiple times for training since the city moved to its new City Hall in July 2018.
Winter found the building gives the department a lot of space and allows them to get to work quickly with all the breakables already removed from the location.
“Right now, it is one of the few structures in town we can work in,” she said. “Occasionally, we do get some other structures to work on for a short time. The city will waive the demolition permit fee if the fire department can train in it.”
