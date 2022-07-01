For Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, it’s all hands on deck over the Fourth of July.
Since nothing much more than a sparkler is legal in Pierre, folks cross the Missouri River to Fort Pierre, where most fireworks are legal.
“Folks who do come over can get into a little bigger fireworks,” assistant fire chief Tye Odden said.
In addition, the city will host a Fourth of July fireworks display at 10 p.m. on Monday.
To prepare for the possibility of fires, Pierre and Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire departments will send manpower and fire apparatus to Fort Pierre.
“Some years we have 10 to 18 fires over the Fourth, ranging from small-scale fires on up,” Odden said. “In the past, we’ve had anything from small grass fires to people burning themselves.”
Pierre and federal firefighters in Fort Pierre will provide trucks over the holiday and Pierre Rural will provide a utility terrain vehicle.
Fireworks can be set off in Fort Pierre between 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Monday, and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Sunday and Monday. Bottle rockets and sky lanterns are prohibited.
People will shoot fireworks from empty lots throughout the town and Verendrye National Monument, Odden said. The hilltop monument overlooks the river and marks the spot where in 1743 the brothers Chevalier and Louis La Verendrye buried a lead plate, claiming the area for France.
Fire calls continue into the night, Odden noted.
“In the evenings, after the town shuts down, people will take their fireworks boxes and throw them in the Dumpsters without watering them down,” he said. “We do a lot of after-hours patrolling.”
Fire trucks are staged around the town for faster response times.
“That way a small fire doesn’t have the potential to grow into a big fire,” he said.
Mayor Gloria Hanson asked that people be respectful of others when it comes to fireworks.
“We are fairly generous in our ordinances,” Hanson said.
A city ordinance dictates the hours for when Cody Smith and his wife, Sarah, can sell consumer legal fireworks. Selling from Tiger’s Tap, Smith’s Fireworks will be open 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday and Monday.
So far, sales are better this year than last year, Cody Smith said.
“Last year, we had drought conditions,” he said. “Everyone was scared of fire. It’s easy for things to get out of hand.”
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul reminds folks that airborne and loud fireworks are illegal in Pierre.
“Historically, only small fireworks like sparklers and smoke bombs have been allowed in city limits,” Paul said. “The ordinance allows these small fireworks between July 1 and July 5 and is on the books to keep people and property safe.”
In addition to the Monday fireworks display, Fort Pierre will host a parade at 10 a.m. on the Fourth. The 4th of July Rodeo performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. The 4 on the 4th Race will begin at 8 a.m. Monday; the four-mile walk/run event starts and ends at Deadwood and Main streets in Fort Pierre.
