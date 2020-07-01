Sales of fireworks were popping and crackling on July 1 in Fort Pierre and reports of them were heard around the area.
Kevin Bond was ringing up sales under the yellow tent of Our Town Fireworks just off U.S. Highway 14/state Highway 34/historic Highway 1806 in northwest Fort Pierre.
It was one of several fireworks stands around Fort Pierre.
He’s from Colorado Springs, Colorado, near Out Town’s multi-state distribution center that provides Black Cat products to a half-dozen states.
Bond is working with Mary and Bill Tatlock who live not far from Phoenix, Arizona, and have been operating Our Town fireworks tents for five years, said Dale Boydston, who is the trio’s boss. Boydston is from New Underwood, South Dakota, where his family has a ranch. But he was in Denver on Wednesday meeting with regional buyers of his fireworks, he said.
He’s owner of the Black Cat distributorship in Denver that supplies fireworks retailers in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota, with a lot of business from Wyoming, too, Boydston said.
Our Town has fireworks stands or tents in nine South Dakota communities, Boydston said.
“We’ve been in Fort Pierre for more than 20 years,” he said.
Although Pierre legalized many more forms of fireworks — the ones that go high and go boom — just last week for the first time in decades, Boydston said he doesn’t expect a lot of new business from Pierrites. Because he's always had steady customers across the Missouri River from Fort Pierre, he said.
A lot of fireworks that stay near the ground, such as sparklers and fountains already have been legal to use in Pierre. “A fountain is a much better buy” than many “aerial” fireworks,” said Boydston, obviously a great salesman.
“And they were being shot in Pierre anyway,” he said of the larger, more aerodynamic fireworks that become legal, technically, to light and run away from on July 3 in Pierre.
In Fort Pierre, it began Monday, June 29, and there were sales since then, Bond and the Tatlocks said on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, police in Pierre received calls of people lighting off larger, still-illegal-for-awhile fireworks.
But the new legality for Pierre residents to use larger fireworks on Friday and Saturday, July 3 and 4, was perhaps illustrated by Grant Flynn and his sons, Tristan, 12, and Sean, 5, coming into the Our Town tent on Wednesday. Flynn is an assistant attorney general for the state and seemed just as eager as his sons to check out the possibilities of powder explosives.
“I like base fireworks,” Tristan said, handling a few.
“Have you seen these,” his dad asked, showing them some grapefruit-sized balls.
No, Tristan said, and soon a couple were dunked into their basket.
Cheyenne Gray came to shop for fireworks with her sister, Montana Gray, 10, and her step-daughter, Bria, 7, from the West Bend area about 35 miles southeast of Pierre.
After some avid basket-filling with firecrackers and rocket-type things, they planned to shoot some off later Wednesday at home, Gray said.
Boydston said it’s important to note that the large, aerial fireworks “come down cold. Aerial fireworks rarely cause any kind of fire.”
Fire concerns also are why it’s important for cities to allow fireworks to be set off inside city limits where there’s lots of asphalt and cement “that are pretty hard to catch fire.” Plus, inside the city is closer to fire departments, he said. “You do not want people out in the country to set off fireworks.”
Boydston said new fireworks this year under Our Town’s tents are “5-inch canisters and 6-inch canisters,” by Black Cat. “Previously they were only 4-inch canisters. The new, larger ones “allow for a little more lift, probably go alittle higher in the sky and provide a bigger break.”
