Fireworks: Tensions run high as Trump plans Mount Rushmore visit

While the eyes of the nation will soon be on Mount Rushmore for the Independence Day fireworks celebration featuring President Donald Trump, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier is offering to tear down the famous monument "free of charge."
“Nothing stands as a greater reminder to the Great Sioux Nation of a country that cannot keep a promise or a treaty (than) the faces carved into our sacred land on what the United States calls Mount Rushmore. We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance, and fire, hoping our sacred lands will survive,” Frazier wrote in a prepared statement released late Monday.
“This brand on our flesh needs to be removed and I am willing to do it free of charge to the United States, by myself, if I must,” Frazier added.
Meanwhile, despite COVID-19 concerns, Gov. Kristi Noem said the thousands anticipated for the Friday fireworks celebration will not practice social distancing.
“We’ve told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home. But, those who want to come and join us, we’ll be giving out free facemasks if they choose to wear one. But, we won’t be practicing social distancing,” Noem told Fox News host Laura Ingraham late Monday.
Social unrest and racial tension continue throughout America as they have in the month since George Floyd died while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department. Throughout the country, liberal activists are working to remove symbols of American history. There is video of them attacking the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C.
Frazier is clear that he wants Mount Rushmore removed.
“The United States of America wishes for all of us to be citizens and a family of their republic, yet, when they get bored of looking at those faces, we are left looking at our molesters,” Frazier said of the four presidents whose faces are famously carved into the mountainside:
President George Washington (1789-1797)
President Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809)
President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt (1901-1909)
President Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865)
This is a profoundly different view of Mount Rushmore than the one endorsed last week by U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.
“These presidents championed the cause of freedom,” Johnson said while introducing the Mount Rushmore Protection Act. “Those seeking to remove these iconic faces are undermining the contributions these leaders made in pursuit of a more perfect union. Removal would do nothing to move our country forward.”
“George Washington was a unifier. He brought this country together to lead us at a time when we needed the birth of the nation to get started. We have Thomas Jefferson who was an author of the Declaration of Independence,” Noem added last week of those represented at Mount Rushmore during one of her frequent Fox News appearances.
Frazier said although he would strip the faces from Mount Rushmore by himself, he does not believe he would be alone.
“Lakota see the faces of men who lied, cheated and murdered innocent people whose only crime was living on the land they wanted to steal,” Frazier added. “When I can remove those faces from our land, I believe I would not be alone.”
All the while, Trump is making moves to attend the Mount Rushmore fireworks on Friday. According to the National Park Service, the event is slated to start at 4 p.m. Friday, with the fireworks set for approximately 9:15 p.m.
The entire event will be livestreamed at: www.TravelSouthDakota.com/RushmoreFireworks.
"We're asking them to come, be ready to celebrate, to enjoy the freedoms and the liberties that we have in this country, and to talk about our history and what it brought us today -- with an opportunity to raise our kids in the greatest country in the world," Noem added of the Mount Rushmore event during her Monday discussion with Ingraham.
National polls show Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden by wide margins heading into the November Electoral College. However, on the last day of June, the president showed no signs of stepping aside early.
“This is a battle to save the Heritage, History, and Greatness of our Country! #MAGA2020,” Trump tweeted late Tuesday.
