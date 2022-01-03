Thirty-eight draft bills for the 2022 South Dakota legislative session were filed as of Monday, many related to cannabis.
The draft cannabis bills run the gamut, from provisions for the taxation of marijuana — Senate Bill 25 — to provisions “related to custody and visitation rights by medical cannabis cardholders” — Senate Bill 7. With 2021’s legalization of recreational cannabis in South Dakota, the plant is certain to be a hot topic in the chambers of the state Legislature this year.
But other bills will have their day, as well. State Sen. Mary Duvall, R-Dist. 24, said funding for workforce housing across the state will undertake considerable debate, as will the spending of one-time funding from the federal government.
“We will see a lot of requests for one-time dollars,” Duvall said. “I expect a lot of that to go for infrastructure, whether it’s water development — that will be a big topic — perhaps roads and bridges.”
Duvall said she also expects a number of bills to be drafted and sponsored as “political statements” as 2022 is an election year.
Senate Minority Whip Reynold Nesiba, D-Dist. 15, told the Capital Journal that workers’ issues will be a recurring theme in the legislation he files for the 2022 session. Among the bills Nesiba has planned are an eight percent pay increase for state workers, eight percent increase to state aid for public education and eight percent increase in funding for healthcare providers — a direct response to the six percent increases proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem in her Dec. 7 budget address.
Nesiba’s planned bills also include one that would lengthen the period in which South Dakota workers can file a workman’s compensation claim and another that would “fix the overtime and holiday pay problem for workers who regularly work shifts longer than eight hours.”
“This year, I’m really focusing on workers’ issues,” Nesiba said. “I think we need this eight percent across-the-board raise, we need to fix overtime for holiday and overtime pay, we need to fix this workman’s comp issue.”
Other draft bills filed Monday outside the realm of marijuana include:
HB 1005Titled “An Act to provide for the designated use of public school multi-occupancy rooms and sleeping rooms,” House Bill 1005, introduced by State Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Dist. 4, states that if a student is “unable or unwilling, for any reason, to use a multi-occupancy shower room, changing room, or rest room, in accordance with the designation set forth in this section, the student may file, with the school administrator, a request for a reasonable accommodation.”
That accommodation, under the draft language, includes “access to a single-occupancy shower room, changing room, or rest room, but does not include access to a multi-occupancy shower room, changing room, or rest room, which has been designated for the exclusive use of members of the opposite sex.”
“Any student who requested a reasonable accommodation... and was denied such by the school administrator, may appeal the decision to the superintendent of the school district and thereafter to the board of the district,” the draft bill reads. “Any student aggrieved by a decision of the board may appeal to the circuit court....”
However, the draft bill also states that a student has cause for action against their school district if they encounter “a member of the opposite sex in a multi-occupancy shower room, changing room, or rest room, which... (i)s in a public school building; and... (h)as been designated for exclusive use by members of the student’s sex.”
The draft bill defines “sex” as “a person’s immutable, biological sex, as determined by the person’s genetics and anatomy existing at the time of the person’s birth.”
The draft bill also includes similar provisions for events in which schools sponsor overnight sleeping accommodations.
HB 1008Titled “An Act to provide a cause of action for certain employees that are required to receive a vaccination as a condition of employment and to declare an emergency,” House Bill 1008, introduced by Deutsch, would allow an employee to take legal action for “actual and punitive damages” from their employer if an employer-required vaccination causes the employee “injuries or illness.”
“No employer may invoke any limitation of liability or damages, or immunity, authorized by state law, when subject to a claim under this section,” the draft reads.
SB 29Senate Bill 29, introduced by the Committee on Transportation at the request of the Department of Transportation, would allow highway maintenance vehicles to drive under the minimum posted speed limit on South Dakota’s interstate highways.
As it stands, it is a class 2 misdemeanor for a person to operate a motor vehicle at a speed less than 40 miles per hour on an interstate in South Dakota.
SB 30Under Senate Bill 30, introduced by Nesiba, Juneteenth would become a state holiday in South Dakota. The Mount Rushmore State made headlines in 2021 as the last of 50 U.S. states not to formally observe Juneteenth.
Juneteenth, observed on the 19th of June, commemorates the 1865 announcement of the emancipation of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas.
Noem announced a holiday for state workers for June 18, 2021, in the immediate aftermath of President Joe Biden’s June 17 approval of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which made Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The 97th South Dakota Legislature convenes for the first time at noon on Jan. 12.
