The Fort Pierre Council took up the idea of issuing the first conditional use permit for a medical cannabis dispensary during its Monday meeting.
The Fort Pierre Planning and Zoning Committee met on Jan. 19 and recommended approval of a conditional use permit for a dispensary, titled Bad River Cannabis in a memo to the City Council, at 1105 Salebarn Rd. in the city’s industrial zoning district. Teresa Gilk is listed as the petitioner on the planning and zoning committee’s recommendation to the city council.
Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn said the application requires a conditional use permit because retail sales establishments require one within the city’s industrial zoning district.
“So it’s a retail store, and that meets the conditional use permit,” Hahn said.
“It’s the only one that needs a conditional use permit, but we actually have three dispensary applications out and ready to be submitted to the state,” City Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen told the Capital Journal. Heezen said the other two applications the city has received are in the city highway commercial zoning district.
Heezen said the chosen location for Bad River’s dispensary was likely a matter of land availability.
“I mean, I think they struggled finding property, buildable property elsewhere, so this was just a good fit,” Heezen said. “The property they found was a good fit outside of the zoning.”
The council will consider a number of things when taking up the conditional use permit, Heezen said, one of the most important things being the owners of property adjacent to 1105 Salebarn.
“The adjacent property owners is a big thing,” Heezen said. “So they’ll take concerns that they’ll have, and the fit for the area, if it works in conjunction with the other things that are in the area, kind of looking at what the different businesses and things are in that same area.”
Fort Pierre Assistant Public Works Director Lori Jacobson told the Capital Journal that the city received the Bad River application in December, but Monday was the first chance the City Council has had to consider a conditional use permit.
“Right now, they are waiting on their state licensure,” Jacobson said. “Once they receive that, they will come back to the city and we will finalize their licensing within the city. They will come back to us again for a building permit so they can start work on construction and hopefully they’ll be able to move forward.”
Fort Pierre previously approved an ordinance allowing for three dispensaries, three cultivating facilities and three manufacturing facilities within city limits, though cultivation and manufacturing must exist in conjunction with a dispensary. This leaves the door open to just three cannabis establishments in the city at one time.
“We had approved as a city three applications through licensing, and at this point all three have been assigned, if you will,” Jacobson said. “As long as the state approves those three, there are no other applications available at this time.”
Jacobson said she has no indication of how a vote for the conditional use permit would go on Monday.
“I would say this, since the council was willing to approve more than one license, I feel like they would be willing to vote for and support the business that is going in,” Jacobson said. “But again, that’s just my personal opinion. I’m not speaking for the council in any way, shape or form.”
