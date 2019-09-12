BLUNT — First Dakota National Bank will close its Blunt location at the end of this year.

Beginning Monday, September 16, the Blunt location’s hours of operation will be limited to Drive Up service only, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- noon. The bank will close permanently at noon, Dec. 31.

All other First Dakota locations will remain open, with no changes to hours of operation.

“This is obviously not the type of announcement we like to make, and the decision was not made lightly,” said First Dakota President and COO Rob Stephenson. “Unfortunately, challenges in keeping this location staffed and low volume of transactions made continued operation of the Blunt location unfeasible.”

Stephenson noted that the fiscal state of First Dakota remains strong, and that no layoffs will be made as a result of the closure. Employees working at the Blunt office will be moving to similar positions at First Dakota’s Pierre office.

First Dakota Blunt customers will continue to be served by the bank’s Pierre location. They are being invited to contact the bank with any additional questions and concerns about the closure. In the coming months, First Dakota will work with Blunt customers to make the transition to their new branch as smooth as possible.

