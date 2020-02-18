The following bills have been signed into law, so far in the 2020 legislative session. The new laws go into effect July 1, unless an ‘emergency’ clause is part of the bill which causes the new law to go into effect immediately when the governor signs the bill.
House Bill 1005 – revises certain provisions regarding the use of telehealth technologies.
HB1015 – revises certain provisions regarding banks.
HB1016 – revises certain provisions regarding money transmission.
HB1017 – provides for certain insurer corporate governance disclosure requirements.
HB1018 – revises certain provisions regarding life and health insurance insolvencies.
HB1030 – revises certain provisions regarding the Board of Technical Education.
HB1049 – establishes a maximum on the number of words contained in a statement of a proponent or opponent for the ballot question pamphlet.
HB1052 – changes a reference from a secondary election to a runoff election to maintain consistency in terms.
For more information on these bills and other ongoing pieces of legislation, visit the Legislative Research Council website sdlegislature.gov/.
