He is handsome. He is frugal. He did not want to give up his suit, but eventually gave in. The first ever First Gentleman of South Dakota helped reveal the first spouse doll Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Capitol’s entry level floor.
At first, Bryon Noem did not want to give up his suit, Governor Kristi Noem said. He only had one, and he did not want to give up his only tuxedo to be placed in the basement of the Capitol with past first ladies’ dresses.
“Bryon, here’s the deal,” Kristi said to Bryon while driving home. “I don’t really get it. I don’t know why it’s such a big deal to put your suit in the basement of the Capitol, but we really need to be able to do that and I’m wondering what your problem is?”
His response was he liked his suit and only had one, and if he put it in the basement, he’d have to buy a new suit, and didn’t really want to buy a new suit, she said.
“Oh my goodness Bryon they aren’t going to take your actual suit,” Kristi said. “They’re going to make a replica of it, like a doll size.”
When Bryon realized he wouldn’t have to find another tux, he was relieved, and on board with the team.
“We love Bryon,” Kristi said. “He is the glue that holds our family together.”
With the governor having to go all around the state and do governor things, Bryon stood beside the governor. And, while she is away he had been both mother and father, as well as coach and everything else, to their kids, Kristi bragged on the First Gentleman.
With some horns played through speakers, Kristi announced the first ever First Gentleman’s reveal. The assembled crowd clapped as the small cover was removed so the world could see the around nine-inch-tall replica of the tuxedo worn by Bryon on Kristi’s inaugural evening this past year.
The Lt. Governor’s wife, Sandy Rhoden, made special sugar cookies in the shape of bow ties for the crowd to eat during the celebration. Each cookie had unique designs; some where white, some were black ties, but those who grabbed a cookie did it with a smile.
After the reveal, and cookies, Bryon took the microphone. “Okay,” he said. “There’s a lot of weirdness to this, but it’s also really cool.”
He corroborated Kirsti’s story; it was true he said. He did not want to give up his suit. He hadn’t paid attention to the doll case before. Now he knows and thinks it’s a neat thing.
“I am honored to have this position,” he said. “I want to do a good job at it, and I do want to visit all the towns in South Dakota. I am honored to serve beside Kristi. I am proud of who she is and what she stands for. I think she is an amazing governor.”
