Upon federal and state regulatory approval, Dakota Prairie Bank will merge into First Fidelity Bank headquartered in Burke.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Dakota Prairie Bank—originally Draper State Bank—was chartered in October of 1906, and First Fidelity Bank was chartered as Burke State Bank in January of 1905.
President and CEO of Dakota Prairie Bank, Steve Hayes, is optimistic of the opportunities the merger will provide.
"I look back on the history of Dakota Prairie Bank and the legacy of the Hayes family with a great amount of pride. As we prepare for the years ahead, I am excited for the future as the two banks combine their resources to serve our communities. The choice to merge with First Fidelity Bank felt like a natural fit as their history and philosophy of service are very much like what we have established," Hayes said.
Dakota Prairie has been under the Hayes family leadership since its founding and operates branches in Draper, Fort Pierre, Presho, and White River. All Dakota Prairie branches will remain open, and all co-workers are expected to remain in place.
First Fidelity Bank President & CEO Dave Nelson said it's a proud and historic announcement.
"Right now, this proposal is working through a regulatory process – it must be approved by the FDIC and the SD Division of Banking. As that process develops, I’m looking both forward and back as First Fidelity’s President and CEO. We are proud to be a bank of history and tradition and to have had a longstanding relationship with Dakota Prairie Bank. This new acquisition is the kind of growth that reflects the vision and values of our founders and generations of leadership that have carried both banks through over 100 years of strong financial services," Nelson said.
"But most importantly we are looking forward with optimism and enthusiasm to a future where we collaborate with our new coworkers to meet the needs of all our customers," he said.
First Fidelity Bank has been owned by the Lillibridge family since its inception and has branches located in Burke, Bonesteel, Colome, Gregory, Murdo, Platte and Winner. The leadership is now into the fifth generation of the Lillibridge founder’s family.
