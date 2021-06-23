The Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Slowpitch Softball League crowned their first half champions last week. The first half of the softball season runs from May 5 to June 16.
Next Gen was named the Lower Division first half league champions, while Letellier Ranch/Wagner Auto was named the runner-up. Mayhem was the Upper Division first half league champions, while Beaches was the runners-up.
Teams in the Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Slowpitch Softball League saw some success at last week’s city tournament at the Oahe Softball Complex in Pierre. Beaches earned the championship, while Mayhem came in second place. The Legion team, who plays in the lower division, placed third.
The second half of the season will run June 23 through August 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.