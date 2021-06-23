The Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Slowpitch Softball League crowned their first half champions last week. The first half of the softball season runs from May 5 to June 16.

Next Gen was named the Lower Division first half league champions, while Letellier Ranch/Wagner Auto was named the runner-up. Mayhem was the Upper Division first half league champions, while Beaches was the runners-up.

Teams in the Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Slowpitch Softball League saw some success at last week’s city tournament at the Oahe Softball Complex in Pierre. Beaches earned the championship, while Mayhem came in second place. The Legion team, who plays in the lower division, placed third.

The second half of the season will run June 23 through August 4.

Tags

Load comments