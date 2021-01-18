Gov. Kristi Noem said the new PREMIER Scholarship should both help South Dakota families send their children to college -- and give the state a pool of educated young workers.
South Dakota is the latest state to offer need-based college scholarships to students. On Jan. 6, First PREMIER Bank, PREMIER Bankcard and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford announced their gift of $50 million to establish a need-based scholarship for South Dakota public universities. The $50 million gift kickstarts the beginning of a $200 million endowment to fund future need-based scholarships in perpetuity, organizers said.
“Today’s announcement is historic for South Dakota and will help us retain talented young people in our state for generations,” Noem stated via news release. “We’ve identified the need for this type of scholarship for years, and I'm asking the Legislature to match this incredibly generous gift so that we can continue to make South Dakota stronger for our kids and grandkids.”
“The endowment for this critical scholarship fund needs $200 million to be self-sustaining into the future. Denny and PREMIER are getting us halfway there. Your action will get the fund to $150 million dollars. Together, let’s get it done,” Noem added.
Until this scholarship’s announcement, South Dakota was the only state in the country that did not offer need-based scholarships to students attending public or private universities. The PREMIER Scholarship will at first be awarded to eligible students at each of the six public universities — South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, Dakota State University, Black Hills State University, Northern State University and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology — as well as to students at Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls. The scholarship funds available to each university will be prorated based on each school’s enrollment. Allocations will range between $200,000 to $1.25 million per school.
College-bound students in the Pierre area will be able to benefit. In the Pierre School District, most graduates of T.F. Riggs High School go on to attend college or another form of higher education institution. In 2017, 79% of Riggs graduates went to college and 2% went to another institution, and the year before in 2016, that number was 84% and 2%, respectively.
“The PREMIER Scholarship Fund will not only change the landscape of South Dakota’s higher education, but it will provide a real, lasting impact for students who couldn’t afford to go to college otherwise,” Miles Beacom, CEO of PREMIER Bankcard, stated via news release. “PREMIER is passionate about providing educational opportunities that keep talented individuals in our state, and it’s time to make this happen.”
To qualify for funds via the PREMIER Scholarship, students are required to work in South Dakota for three years after graduation. Otherwise, the scholarship turns into a loan, which means students and/or their families would be required to repay it.
Students qualify for the scholarship based on a formula that takes the cost of attendance (tuition, fees, room and board, books) and subtracts the family’s income and expected contribution to determine the student’s financial need.
