Governor Kristi Noem and Oglala Lakota County school officials today announced their partnership to build the first physical, local public high school on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and the first CTE high school on a reservation in South Dakota.
“Building a physical CTE high school in Oglala Lakota County will bolster the area’s workforce and empower students with real-life skills and career opportunities to help them succeed after graduation,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “This will have a profound impact on the economic growth of Oglala Lakota County and South Dakota.
“This project has been in the works for a long time, and we’re grateful for Governor Noem’s support. I am also very grateful for all the help and support from our school board members, staff, students, and community members. All of us are working together as a team, one family, doing whatever it takes to support our students,” said Anthony Fairbanks, Superintendent of Oglala Lakota County School District. “Building a physical high school will undoubtedly boost education in our district and create a launchpad for our students’ career development.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.