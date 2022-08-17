You can’t always see a guardian angel, the only time you might know they’re around is when you’re in trouble. By the accounts of her colleagues, Kandace Kritz was just such an invisible guardian, standing watch over the central South Dakota community. In this way, she was already an angel before succumbing on Aug. 11 to COVID-19 complications.

An ambulance responding to a 911 call is taken for granted. But the sacrifice and energy behind every appearance of EMS (emergency medical services) constitutes a small, underappreciated miracle. Colleagues recalled Kritz’s personality as the fuel behind that miracle machine, a woman whose larger-than-life presence eclipsed her small stature — a giant soul of compact proportions.

