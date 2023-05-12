Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden joined Game, Fish and Parks fisheries staff in their restocking efforts on May 8, 2023.

Winter kills had a larger-than-average impact on the state’s fish populations in 2022-23, the state’s fisheries program manager told the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission last week.

“It was, unfortunately, really prime conditions for winter kill across South Dakota,” said Jake Davis. “All regions experienced some winter kill to some level on some of their systems.”

