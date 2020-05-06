Five more South Dakotans die

South Dakota officials announced five new COVID-19 deaths, all in Minnehaha County, and 58 more new positive coronavirus cases, during the state Department of Health daily news conference Wednesday morning, May 6 in Pierre.
Numbers for Hughes County late Wednesday showed six active COVID-19 cases, while the DoH website showed three active cases in Stanley County by the end of the day.
“There are no updates to the community impact map today,” state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
The counties with new cases included one in each Brookings, Moody, Ogallala Lakota, Roberts, Todd, Turner and Yankton County. There were two in Day, two in Grant, five in Brown, six in Lincoln and 36 in Minnehaha County, the state reported.
The 29 deaths are from residents in the following counties: one in Jerauld, one in McCook, one in Pennington, two in Beadle and 24 in Minnehaha County.
The age range of deaths is one in the 40-49 year age group, four in the 50-59, five in the 60-69, four in the 70-79 and 15 in the 80 and over age group.
Of the deaths, 16 were male and 13 female, the state reported.
The only new information about the Smithfield Foods cluster is how many folks have recovered.
“We have 772 individuals who have recovered that were COVID-19 cases that had Smithfield as an employer,” Clayton said.
Of the recorded 245 close-contact cases of Smithfield employees infected with SARS-COV-2, 222 of them have recovered, Clayton said.
The results from the mass testing event of Smithfield employees and their families in Sioux Falls will begin to show up in Thursday’s results, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
“They cut the data at 5 p.m. the day prior,” Clayton elaborated.
To begin calculating the next day’s numbers and release, he said.
State officials said they can now record results from up to 3,000 tests per day, though they have come nowhere close to the threshold yet.
“We anticipate being able to sustain that, as long as we have that need,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Though the state does have the current capacity to test up to 3,000 individuals, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened guidelines for being tested by increasing the number of symptoms a person could report, state officials do not expect to see a huge surge in the amount of tests being run daily.
The two biggest variables in play for this issue are:
The state expects its capacity to increase to run a potential 5,000 tests per day. Officials do not have an exact date as to when this will happen, but expect the supplies soon, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Whether people continue to respect, to some degree, the social distancing and gathering rules put in place.
“We do expect to see more positives when we do more testing,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s been the history of how this has worked. It is what we would expect when we see a lot of testing performed,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
More people tested leads to more results, both in the positive and negative case columns.
Officials will continue to work with the individuals to make sure they understand what is expected of them as far as isolation and safety for themselves and others, she said. Contact tracing will continue, as well.
“We just want people to continue to do what they can do to keep themselves safe,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Practice social distancing, good hand hygiene; don’t go out if you don’t need to; minimize your contact with other people. And COVID is in our communities, so we need to just keep that in mind and not overreact. Certainly, not stigmatize people that have it. COVID will strike anybody regardless of what their situation is.”
“The personal precautions that individuals take for COVID-19, as the Secretary has mentioned, really should be in place already within the community, both Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties,” Clayton said.
Including any county with significant spread on the community impact map, one more, two more or 10 more shouldn’t change the precaution level, or decrease an individual’s ability to take those precautions, he said.
While the symptoms required for testing individuals has expanded, what has not changed is the way people go about making the first steps to finding out, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Folks need to call their health care provider and discuss the symptoms and testing with them, she said. Health care professionals will be able to make the determination as to how to proceed — whether testing is required.
For example, while fever is still on the symptom list, it has been deemphasized, Clayton said. Professionals now look for shortness of breath or difficulty breathing as precursors to becoming ill.
As well, an “other” list requiring two or more symptoms, Clayton said, has been expanded to include more options for health care providers to make determinations.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
