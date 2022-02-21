It’s a challenge holding a production with only a five-person cast, but the Pierre Players are hard at work perfecting their characters for the dramatic comedy “Making God Laugh,” opening on Wednesday.
The production draws the audience in with a humorous story as family members intertwine over time. The “dramatic” part comes as those interactions evolve until the production’s end.
“I love a good story that both makes you laugh and leaves you with a lingering message,” Director Alisa Bousa said. “That is exactly how I felt the first time I read ‘Making God Laugh,’ and why I wanted to bring this production to Pierre Players’ stage. One fun aspect of this show is that each scene takes place during a holiday in four different decades — Thanksgiving 1980, Christmas 1990, New Year’s Eve heading into 2000 and Easter 2010. We get to revisit some of the fun and crazy styles and trends of each era.”
The costuming team’s co-leader, Kate Kosior, said they had to cover fashion spanning four decades while making it less complicated for the cast to change between scenes.
“Each of the characters has a unique personality and changes over time in subtle ways that we tried to play with a bit while figuring out how that could be reflected in what they wore,” Kosior said. “Finding period-appropriate clothing for the ‘80s and ‘90s, in particular, was a great challenge.”
The costume team doggedly went through the theater’s clothing and really got to know the racks at local shops.
“I thought costuming would be a much easier task than it turned out to be,” Kosior said. “Once the clothing was sorted and everything fitted, we started working on accessories, and that was such a challenge — down to shoes and belts and ties and earrings that perhaps the audience won’t notice because they’re there, but almost certainly would notice if they were missing or wrong.”
A Family’s story
Third-grade teacher Megan Bauck plays the adult daughter in the production. When those students see her on stage, they will see a character who ranges from hilariously sarcastic to painfully honest.
“I love playing Maddie. We’re both sarcastic, and while we may bicker with our families, we still love them immensely,” Bauck said. “She also showcases how it’s all right to not have everything figured out and to just enjoy life, which really resonates with me. Her relationship with both of her brothers reminds me of my relationship with my own brother. I also really like the combination of comedic and serious moments on which this play touches. It really encompasses the highs and lows of families and their interactions with each other. I also see a lot of my own family in these characters.”
Aaron Siebersma plays one of the production’s brothers who finds himself drawn to the priesthood. He and his two siblings go through significant life changes intended to sync with the audience.
“I really enjoy the role of Thomas. As the years go on, he has some subtle changes in attitude that have been a lot of fun to think about and explore,” Siebersma said. “And he has a speech at the end that’s a lot of fun to deliver. This play touches on family in a very heartwarming way. They mirror what a lot of us experience as we grow up and grow old.”
Tonya Ness plays the family matriarch and is a force to be reckoned with as she gets her way, even if it opposes everyone else’s wishes. Going full speed to make everything just right, she is oblivious that things aren’t right at all. Her character’s husband has learned to just hold on for the ride until he finally has to take the reins.
“Ruthie is ornery and loving — all wrapped up in a messy bow,” Ness said. “The cast is so like family — fun-loving and dysfunctional.”
Five-member cast
It isn’t easy having a five-person cast to carry an entire production on the stage.
“One of the hardest aspects of this show is that it is only a five-person cast,” Bousa said. “All five actors have a lot of lines to remember and rarely leave the stage.”
Assistant Director Scott Lee found that the time commitment is probably the roughest factor when volunteering for any show.
“But if you put in a little extra time to perfect the pacing of a scene, the lighting balance, or the decor on the stage, you can make something truly memorable and exponentially rewarding,” he said. “There are many spinning plates that each need attention, but it’s a fun, creatively stimulating process with a huge payoff when the show comes together.”
Bauck found the play’s 30-year span, and adapting her character’s depiction from her 20’s through her 50’s was the most challenging part.
“She’s a bit of a wild child in each decade, but she also does some substantial growing up as the show progresses,” she said. “Trying to balance those two aspects of her character in a genuine way has proven challenging but rewarding.”
Siebersma found the costume changes a difficult aspect with everyone on the stage for most of the play.
“No one gets a break for this one,” he said.
But despite the challenges, Siebersma found the play is heartwarming and would likely mirror the audience’s own family struggles and triumphs.
“I believe that you will be able to see a little of your own family reflected in this production,” Bousa said. “That you will be reminded of those special, cherished bonds you share with your family members. Maybe you will leave feeling compelled to pick up the phone and call a family member that you haven’t spoken to for some time.”
