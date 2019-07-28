Five things to do early this week in Pierre and Fort Pierre from the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce website are:

1Lunch & Learn: ‘Transition Planning’ : Tuesday, July 30, 12 noon — 2 p.m. at the Chamber on 800 W. Dakota Ave. — The Chamber will host a brown bag Lunch & Learn session with Sandra McNeely of Abbey Legacy on Business Transition Planning. The focus of this event is on learning how to transition business from other paradigm to another — a family business passing on leadership to the next generation, preparing for business emergencies, buying or selling a business. For more information visit http://business.pierre.org/events or https://www.abbeylegacy.com/ or contact Jamie Seiner, 605-224-7361.

2Hungry? On Tuesday, July 30, from 5 — 7:30 p.m., visit the Fort Pierre Farmers Market on Deadwood St., to find local vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, hummus and pesto, baked goods, coffee, honey, canned goods, grain & flower, crafts & home decor, bath and body, dog treats, jewelry, and flowers. Enjoy live music, kids activities, local non-profit groups, fundraising meals and more! Visit http://www.capcitymarket.com or call Lindy Geraets, 605-222-1290 for more information.

3Tuesday Night Farmers Market Cruise — Following the Fort Pierre Farmer’s Market, join the Chamber in Lilly Park, in Fort Pierre, for a beautiful night out on the water. Boarding starts at 6:30 p.m., departing at 7 p.m. The cruise lasts about two hours.Reserve your ticket at https://fareharbor.com/sdriverboats/item.

4Also on Tuesday, July 30, from 6 — 7 p.m., at Oahe YMCA, Professional Skills Training for Childcare Providers will take place. You can sign up for the Series or Individual Sessions. In this session of Bring Your A Game to Work for Childcare Providers, the focus will be on “Appreciation.” Contact The Right Turn at 773-4755 for more information.

5On Wednesday, July 31, from 12:10 p.m. — 12:50 p.m., join River City Toastmasters, a fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills to hone your skills or learn more about how to be an effective presenter.

