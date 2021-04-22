The upcoming Pierre School District Board of Education election is June 8. The five candidates running for the two positions are Paul Giovanetti, Bree Oatman, Lindsay Strohfus, Dennis James, and Randy Hartmann.
According to Jane Naylor, Hughes County finance officer, absentee voting will begin May 24, and will be held in the City of Pierre Building. The last day to register in order to cast your vote in this election is May 24, before 5 p.m. Absentee ballots will be available on May 24 at City Hall. On election day -- June 8 at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- the two vote centers are Faith Lutheran Church and New Life Assembly of God Church.
The school board has five members, with each holding a three-year term. In one year two seats are open for election, the second year two other seats are open, and the next year the fifth seat is open for election. Terms start July 1. According to Teri Carter at the school district’s administration office, the open seats are district-wide positions. Board members receive $60 per board meeting, and nothing for any committee meetings.
Each candidate, two of them being incumbents, was asked the same four questions by the Capital Journal.
1. What should the one-time federal COVID grants be used for by the school district?
Paul M. Giovanetti: I support the SD Department of Education guidelines sent out in a memorandum to school districts on March 10, 2021. The memorandum provides information and guidance regarding the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) II. Following that guidance, the $1.8 million federal COVID 19 grants should be used for:
- Provide summer enrichment classes and/or supplemental programs to address learning loss.
- Provide extra help, aides, tutors, and specialist teachers for the 2021-2022 school year to address learning loss.
- For students with special needs, online training for paraprofessionals and purchase assistive technology resources; dyslexia screeners; updated assessment/evaluation materials used for referrals.
- Purchase educational technology that facilitates access for all students.
- Update school library/media services to support student learning.
- Enhance career and technical education programs to engage/re-engage students in their learning.
Bree Oatman: These funds are intended for limited purposes. Pierre Schools should prioritize paying for updates in buildings to provide for better environmental health conditions (HVAC updates, sanitation systems, ventilation, water bottle fountains, hand washing stations). The district should also focus on the immediate needs of students who have unfinished learning because of disruptions in the school year since March 2020, providing support for students who may have lost loved ones or are experiencing depression, and support students who were doing remote learning and will be transitioning back into the schools. Finally, some students thrived using remote learning but did not in the traditional classroom. The district needs to invest in better online learning options, technology, and support for those students.
Lindsay Strohfus: First and foremost I believe the funds should be put into addressing any loss of learning through planning and implementing summer learning and supplemental school programs. I definitely would like to see money put into programs to help children of all walks of life. Second, funds should go to any repairs and improvements needed to reduce risk of viral transmissions and exposure to environmental health hazards and to support student health needs. Last but certainly not least, upgrading and/or replacing any HVAC systems, fixing windows and doors. Anything to help the students and staff get clean, fresh air.
Dennis James: Covid-19 unfortunately seems to dictate our lives today. One-time federal Covid-19 grants are just like any one-time grant which means we need to be careful in the way we choose to spend that money since it is not on-going money. It needs to be effectively utilized for the safety and well-being of our students and staff. It would be great to hire teachers, nurses, educational support staff, increase substitute pay, increase maintenance staff as some examples.
The issue that we must remember is that grant money will be exhausted at some point, which leads us to possibly cutting services in various areas. As the determination is made on the use of the money we will need to have direction from our leadership team. Those teams are the people who have been in the trenches for many months. If we had on-going money my suggestions would be to have a full-time nurse in every building each year not just during the Covid-19 crisis. I see a need for increased maintenance staff for continued cleanliness of the schools. With the added responsibilities of Covid-19 cleanliness, they are spread thin. Just like the rest of the educational staff, the nurses and maintenance staff tire and need additional rest. When we add new services to our system using one-time funds we need to do it in a responsible manner so we do not find ourselves needing to cut services in the future when the funds are exhausted.
Randy Hartmann: When COVID-19 hit, the district prioritized ways to mitigate exposure. This included purchasing PPE for staff / students, touchless faucets / toilets, hand sanitizer stations, and plexiglass dividers. Once it was decided to learn from home, we inventoried computers to assess what grades would most benefit and determine if we needed to purchase more. Administration, teachers and staff had the tools to provide teaching for students at home. It wasn’t a perfect situation because we had never moved to a completely mobile model of teaching.
Staff worked with their students to provide them packets daily to work on at home. The district also worked on our HVAC systems to boost air circulation in our buildings. For this school year, the district used COVID-19 funds to pay for full time nursing staff at each building, helping identify close contacts and mitigating issues. Our district dedicated some of the teaching staff to assist learning from home, thus staying on task and not falling behind. We will use funds as directed knowing that this is one-time money. We will increase our HVAC capacity. We plan to hire intervention staff members to focus on those who may have fallen behind. We will use funds to assist the other teaching staff to do the same. We will continue to follow the guidance provided to do the most that we can with the funding available.
2. What should the district do to make up for any educational slack in students that might have been caused by the in-person-classroom interruptions caused by COVID and quarantining?
Paul M. Giovanetti: As a parent of three students, I have lived, experienced, and endured the Covid pandemic of 2020. I quickly became the work-from-home dad/teacher at the end of the 2020 school year. The last quarter of 2020 did not help my children. I was concerned going into this year if there was an "educational slack." The students of the Pierre School District, like others across this state and nation, are resilient. The teachers are heroes in my eyes. I spoke with teachers about this topic and they were concerned about educational slack. This year our teachers have stepped up to the challenge and have worked hard to get students extra help from aides, tutors, or other support teachers. ESSER I and II funding is coming to the district and it should provide summer enrichment classes and/or supplemental programs for students and families. Extra help should also continue into the 2021-2022 School Year by having more Reading, English, Math, and Science specialists work with small groups daily to cover any educational slack identified.
Bree Oatman: First, we need to know exactly how student learning was impacted and in what ways. The district utilizes a variety of assessment tools to identify student mastery and learning outcomes. Now that we are near the end of the 2020-2021 school year and spring assessments are in the works, we will have data to use to plan for how to support students who continue to have unfinished learning. The district can support students through summer programs, which is an allowable expense with the Covid Relief funds, and by planning for next year and making sure teachers have the resources they need to support students.
The other group of students the district needs to be prepared to serve is the cohort of students who used the remote learning option this year and who will either be returning to the classroom in the Fall of 2021 or who want to continue using remote learning. The online curriculum does not perfectly align with our state standards or with how learning would progress in the classroom. Students returning to school will need support in the summer to bridge back into the classroom.
Lindsay Strohfus: I would echo part of my answer to the first question and add also that the schools should hire more tutors and add activities to help pull in these children who may have fallen through the cracks due to Covid and the quarantining. The school systems may not even realize the full extent of the slack or delays in learning until well into the next school year. We have a lot of caring and amazing teachers in Pierre who truly love their students. My hope would be they would just continue to do what they’ve been doing and get some added help to support their efforts. And if you want to know what the students need, the teachers are the best ones to tell you. So I would definitely go to them for their perspective.
Dennis James: Covid-19 has placed us in a whole new game and the findings of any shortcomings are not yet completely known. What is known is there are students we have not been able to locate so we have no idea if they are receiving an education elsewhere or in a different manner. We have students who have handled the interruptions well. We have students who have found the interruptions a challenge. We have been fortunate to be able to offer in-class education to most students for the entire year. That has been possible due to the dedication of each and every educational staff member. We need to take into consideration many aspects such as: support outside of the classroom, the structure individual students may need, is the student a capable student but needs the in-person instruction for reassurance.
This has placed all of us in a whole new arena, and fortunately we have educational staff who are working diligently for our students to succeed. We need to continue with the praise the students are given, give the assistance when and where needed, and listen to students as they voice concerns. They will have some of the best ideas to continue to make our system great. This year will continue to require the work of many teams so any slack can be remedied quickly. That remedy with that team approach may have to include after school assistance which has been done currently and in the past, student to student assistance, increased parent assistance at home, opening the classrooms to extra hours of assistance (which may require extra pay), retired teachers used in the classroom to help with reinforcement, and summer school for all with eligibility requirements waived. One school board member does not have the correct answers or the incorrect answers. We work as a team to find the best answers to the concerns.
Randy Hartmann: Our administration and staff are aware and concerned about this topic. They have had ongoing discussions regarding this throughout the year. As I stated above, the administration and board have decided to hire intervention staff to help address this issue. This investment in intervention staff will be extremely valuable. Some of the testing that is done each year will help us assess any problem areas or deficiencies so we can decide how best to address these issues. The teaching staff will have good insight in this problem as they move into the year and will work with the administration to address the problems. As always, we rely on parents to assist with their children’s education. If they feel their children have needs, we encourage them to reach out to our administration and staff so we may help address these issues. Our district is, and always will be committed to help those who have needs. Our staff will continue the great work they do daily to help the students as needed so they may all enter to learn and go forth to serve.
3. What do you believe is the weakest aspect of the district, and how can it be strengthened?
Paul M. Giovanetti: The COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world that technology enables a person to work remotely. Therefore, our students are no longer competing in the local, state, or regional economies but in the world economy. The school district needs to assess the needs of the students to compete in the world economy and ensure the teachers, students, and parents have the tools and resources needed to advance beyond graduation. We should strive to be and offer the best. We should focus on advancing current technologies and looking towards the future. One area I see this as an opportunity is expanding technology at the Elementary Level. There should be more chrome books available for students and teachers in the K-5 grades.
The next area that needs to be addressed is the proper enforcement of district policies. I feel “bullying,” although not allowed in the schools, does occur. We need to educate our students that everyone should be respected and not treated differently. Everyone has a right to be an individual, and everyone should respect others. This needs to apply at all grade levels, and it instills a culture of respect. In 2002, Drill Sergeant Moore said, "I do not care where you come from, what you look like, what your family is like; you are a human being, you are an American, and you will treat everyone how you want to be treated." He said that 19 years ago at Ft. Leonard Wood on Day Zero of Basic Training. I remember it like it was yesterday. That needs to be the attitude that we are teaching our children.
Bree Oatman: I am a parent of children who are not white and one of my children is gay. I think one area for growth as a district is around diversity and inclusion. I frequently have conversations with my middle schooler about racist comments she hears from peers at school. The district can provide professional development to support teachers in creating classroom environments that are more inclusive, our curricular and library resources should be evaluated to make sure they are more representative of the diversity in our schools, and the district needs to provide clear policies and guidelines on how to hold students accountable when they engage in harassment and bullying based on racism. Finally, we need to look at our discipline and school climate data and identify how we disproportionately single out students of color.
Lindsay Strohfus: As of right now I believe the weakest aspect of the school district is the school board. My reasoning behind this is because not one member of the school board currently has children in the school system. I think the school board is missing a very key and important perspective, that of a parent with children actually in the school system. I think as parents we need to step up and get involved. It’s easy to stand on the sidelines and complain. I would rather get in there and see what I can do to help and make things better. If you want to strengthen the school board I would say vote for me June 8th.
Dennis James: We have an on-going goal to never be satisfied with our accomplishments. The entire staff is constantly searching for new and innovative ways to improve our schools. I do not see a weakness … what we have are challenges that benefit us in our goal for improvement. Our goal is to graduate the best students, and maintain a highly qualified staff, while remaining fiscally sound and offering a sound education in a safe environment. In my opinion we need to search for methods/ways that will allow us to do the following:
- Increase funds so we will be able to offer our support staff a more competitive rate of pay. The support staff is a group of people that “takes care of” many responsibilities. Some outside people are simply not aware of the duties the support staff encounter on a daily basis. We need to find a means to increase the funds offered to them.
- Offer the teachers “free time” to observe other staff members in action without sacrificing their own preparation time. We have a wealth of talented and exceptional teachers in our system who each have many successful teaching activities and techniques to share. However seeing the teachers in action is not always able to be done due to the lack of time. We do need to find a means to offer the staff more time for that purpose.
It may require the use of substitute teachers in order for teachers to observe other teachers in action. Locating the funds to improve a pay schedule is an area that may require some in-depth searching. These solutions, when found, will have a positive impact on the continued improvement of the sound education programs that we offer in the Pierre School System.
Randy Hartmann: The weakest aspect is knowing the limitations that we have. We must be good stewards of the limited funds that we are given, and juggle how to them for the betterment of all students. Each year we want to boost teacher, and staff pay knowing they provide the best opportunities for our students. I believe that we have a good reputation across the state as being a top school district. The administration hires teachers and staff who love kids and are committed to their development. We also need to maintain our buildings, and all of this comes down to money available.
We are one of the poorest school districts when it comes to property taxes. Our community has many state and federal buildings that the district does not receive any property taxes from. So, when the legislature determines the state funding to our district it impacts us even more so than others. The other item I would mention is assisting those students who are considered at risk. Our district does great work with these students and the number of these students continues to grow. This takes additional money to help hire staff to assist these students. We continue to monitor this and look to find grant funding when available to help with hiring of appropriate staff.
4. What do you bring to the table that other candidates do not?
Paul M. Giovanetti: 1. Family-focused - Our family is a bi-racial family actively involved in the community with children and family in all three levels of schools.
2. Work experience - I have worked various jobs and understand what employers look for in all categories of education (Blue Collar Jobs, State Government, Military).
3. Leadership - I have served 20 years in the Army National Guard. As a veteran, I will apply the skills I have learned throughout my military career.
4. Community involvement - I have been involved in the Pierre community since my eldest started pre-school. I participated in the Oahe Child Development Center (Policy Council), Jefferson PTA (three years, one year as president), Cub Scout Pack 127 (six years, two years committee chair), Boy Scout Troop 27 (Merit Badge Counselor), American Legion Post 8 (member), Pierre First United Methodist Church (Chancel Choir, Journey Wednesday School). I genuinely understand the active role a community must have in a child’s upbringing.
Bree Oatman: I have a PhD in Education and my research focused on created culturally responsive learning environments and curriculum. I am also a former teacher with over 15 years of experience teaching grades k-12, and I taught in rural and urban schools. I continue to maintain my teaching credentials in South Dakota because I am fully invested in education as my vocation. I am a parent of children with disabilities, and we are a military family. Two of my children are still in school. I am currently the Education Director for a local non-profit and adjunct faculty for one of the Tribal colleges in our state. In my professional life, I work with multiple stakeholders to create strategic partnerships to build capacity for STEM education and to provide opportunities for youth to explore college and career options related to STEM careers. I have a vision for how public/private/community partnerships can be leveraged for innovation and change in Pierre and to create a place young people want to call home into adulthood.
Lindsay Strohfus: I am a strong willed, independent minded person. I was born and raised in Pierre and graduated from Riggs in 2000. I’m a mother of two children, I have a 15-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son. I have been doing childcare for 20 years and currently own a childcare center. Being in this occupation I know all too well how important it is that we protect and strengthen all children’s mental, physical, and spiritual well being. Not only do I want to serve this school board for my own children but also the many others whom I have taken part in raising. I want this school system to be the best it can be for all the children. I bring to the table common sense and the ability to make decisions based on the gifts I have been given from God.
Dennis James: My experiences in education. I am a graduate of Riggs High School, and I have two sons who are graduates of the Pierre School District (K-12). I also have a grandson enrolled in kindergarten at Kennedy Elementary. I am also a veteran of 35 years of teaching - 32 years with the Pierre District. I have seen major improvements in Pierre due to the desire for change and betterment of the school system. I see and hear from people outside of Pierre how impressed they are with the Pierre Schools and how the universities are impressed with the graduates of Pierre. I have a strong conviction to continue the tradition of success in Pierre.
I look at any challenge with an open mind. My goal is to make decisions not based on emotion, but to reach a decision based on the students and the impact it will have on improving them and their education. I try to see the whole picture and the ramifications. A challenge to me is any issue we are striving to improve, whereas I feel a problem is a negative issue someone or some group is trying to promote. Another goal is to have individuals come to the schools, on a regular basis, to see the positives that students are accomplishing in each school. We can accomplish this based on the expectations and knowledge we have of the Pierre School District.
Randy Hartmann: I am a Pierre native, I went to school here, and moved back upon graduation from college. My children have all graduated from Pierre, and in a few years, I will have grandchildren attending. The time my family has spent in Pierre gives me knowledge of the community and the school system. I bring working knowledge of the district. These past 9 years I have worked to understand how the district is funded and how to address situations that arise. I believe that I have a very good understanding of building contracts and what may work best to protect the interests of the district. With previous projects I was able to assist the district to protect our interests and make sure that projects are completed on time, on budget, and to the specs, thus saving money. I believe in developing a team atmosphere.
The board members are all exemplary, with varying backgrounds and expertise. We talk openly and honestly, even when we have differences. I believe that I do a good job of prioritizing our students and staff when making decisions. I am always keeping our teachers and staff top of mind when it comes to raises and other compensation. We work to make this the best district in the state. I believe that I am very approachable and am willing to discuss any concerns that parents have. Listening to concerns helps us make the best decisions for our students. I do not have any agenda. I review the information prior to a meeting, ask questions, and work with the rest of the board to provide the best education to our students. I want to help continue the high standards and excellent opportunities we have been able to provide for our students.
