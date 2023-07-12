Fluoro

The modern ranks of anglers throughout the upper Midwest are armed with uncountable lures, amazing watercraft and technology that rides the cutting edge.  As a result, this concentrated core of well-equipped sportsmen is able to make up for the increased pressure that equally-endowed anglers have produced in recent seasons, making fish just as wary and intelligent about the offerings being thrown at them as they were in past summers.  For heavily-pursued fish like muskies and walleyes, along with fish in clear water lakes, getting down to them with a natural offering often requires some stealth. 

Thankfully, along with the advancements in other areas of angling technology has come the proliferation of fluorocarbon lines.  Fluorocarbon (or simply “fluoro” in angler-speak) first came about as a line option in the 1970s, but the cost of manufacturing it limited its uses until production outfits found cheaper ways of producing the line.  As such, it was limited to saltwater leader applications until the mid-1990s when line manufacturers began using new technologies to produce it cheaper and more effectively, lowering the price of the material.  

