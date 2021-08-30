There’s a new wave of fly fishing enthusiasts hitting the waterways, and old perceptions about the sport may no longer apply.
People might see the sport as something for older guys, a bit elitist, restricted to trout, cost-restrictive or filled with strange and complicated equipment.
But times are different now.
Jim Morrison, 74, began fly fishing when he was 11 years old.
“I’ve been obsessed with fishing since I was four years old,” he said. “Dad would take me. Fly fishing was just one of the things I was curious about. In those old days, fly fishing was a totally different thing. It was a very esoteric group of people. They were fanatics. What we now see in fly fishing took off after the movie ‘A River Runs Through It’ (1992). It became the catalyst for fly fishing. A lot of women became involved, probably because of Brad Pitt — I don’t know. It started as an old-guy thing in England, and the movie comes along and makes a big deal about the beauty of fly fishing and the appreciation of nature. By and large, everybody in it today — sportspeople and suppliers — would verify that it was a turning point.”
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks employee Chris Hull is one of those newbies who took up fly fishing.
“I just started fly fishing a couple years ago. My daughter went to the Tuesday Fly Tyers club, and they taught her how to tie many patterns,” he said. “She gave me a box of flies for Christmas. I loved the gift and started from there. Catching fish on lures that you — or in my case, my 13-year-old daughter — made is probably the best part of it. Each fly is a little piece of her and a piece of art. They aren’t all pretty, but something about tricking a fish on something from her really tips me over.”
Former Pierre resident Tim Bjork, who now lives in Rapid City, took up fly fishing after his heart transplant.
“One of the big changes is there are a lot more fly fishers out there,” he said. “During the pandemic, a lot more people than I’ve ever seen started up. I really didn’t start tying until 2004-2005. I just tied flies for a couple of years before I took up fly fishing — some people call it ‘crafting for men.’”
Bjork started fly fishing in 2006, and he said it’s not only enjoyable but walking up and down the streams helps keep his heart in good shape.
One of the area’s top fly fishing enthusiasts is Buddy Seiner, president of Fishing Buddy Studios in Pierre. He heads the Tuesday Tyers, a group of anglers in the Pierre area who come together every Tuesday evening during the winter months to tie flies, tell stories and talk fishing. They also promote conservation and aquatic education.
Seiner said he was self-taught and had days when he couldn’t figure out what he was doing wrong.
“I think fly fishing is catching on, becoming more popular. Now, with very little promotion, classes fill up in just days,” he said. “If a five-year-old can, everyone can fly fish. The best part is the great places and great people I’ve met. And, also, I catch a lot of fish — that is probably my favorite thing.”
The better aspects
And one of fly fishing’s great attractions these days is it can provide some alone time.
“A lot of guys go for the solitude,” Morrison said. “I would suggest fly fishing to someone who wants to learn more about themselves and the skills. It can be frustrating — you have to laugh it off and improve yourself.”
Bjork agreed with the “me-time” aspect of fly fishing. In some areas of the country, people are fishing almost shoulder to shoulder. Plenty of time in South Dakota, you can end up alone.
“Absolutely not anything wrong with that. It’s relaxing and at the same time invigorating,” Bjork said. “There’s not usually a lot of people watching. There’s no gallery when you are fly fishing. One of the good parts is I can fish, and my wife can hike — when she comes back, we’ve had a great day.”
Another attraction is the price. Fly fishing doesn’t need to cost more than other forms of fishing, including lure, bottom or bobber fishing.
Seiner found that a $30 starter kit — rod, reel and line — and a $3,000 setup would bring in the same amount of fish. And flies are similar to lures when it comes to price — bigger flies that take more time to construct are $10, and smaller options go for about $2.
“Don’t invest in a whole bunch of expensive equipment,” Bjork said. “A lot of us loan out equipment to see if you might like fly fishing. You need to know the basics of casting and learn how to tie knots. There are all kinds of great books out there on the basics. It sounds complicated, but it’s really not. Go out with somebody who knows how or YouTube it.”
He added that fly fishers are a pretty friendly bunch.
Morrison found fly fishing is an intellectual form of fishing when compared to other methods.
“As opposed to other fishing — and I do all kinds of fishing though mostly focus on walleyes — you want to get into the intellectual involvement,” he said. “That sounds a bit stuffy, but you do get involved in the insect life and what mimics it. You are constantly in a learning process. You just mimic whatever the fish are eating at that time.”
Hull found fly fishing is a whole new way to look at both fishing and challenging himself.
“As an adult, it is hard to admit you don’t have a certain skill set, and then find someone to teach you,” he said.
And fly fishing led Seiner to learn more about bugs to improve his skills.
“It really started getting me into entomology, the bugs of the area, how fish eat it and why,” he said. “Then I started tying flies to imitate what they are eating. In college, I started tying flies using my grandaddy’s tying kit.”
Seiner said people don’t think like a fish, but they need to understand what fish eat and how if they’re going to find success fly fishing.
“Look at color and size. It all makes a difference,” Seiner said. “I’ve caught a 22-pound carp with a fly rod, 15-pound northern, 5-pound smalleys. Pretty much any fish that swims you can catch on a fly rod. I use thick line. My leaders are 12- to 16-pound test. I could catch a 40-pound carp on that — probably my favorite fish to catch. Catfish are fun to catch on a fly. They really test your skills. They are a strong fish, especially in the current.”
You can focus on one type of fish or add a little variety to your expeditions.
Hull said fly fishing could be species-specific, especially when considering seasons. But he added the Pierre area provides plenty of opportunities for a variety of fish.
“Northerns on Oahe in the spring, white bass in the spring, smallmouth bass, pond fishing for largemouth, bluegills and crappies, heck I even caught an Atlantic salmon this year on my fly rod,” he said.
Bjork prefers traditional species when fly fishing, and he enjoys going for trout. But he added he’s fished for bass, which he thought was likely his first fly fishing catch.
Presentation
When it comes to fly fishing — presentation is everything.
“Fly fishing allows me to present lures at a very slow and specific presentation,” Hull said. “I love fishing bluegills and crappies. Fly fishing allows for that presentation, only using even lighter lures that fall even slower. It triggers even the laziest of fish.”
Seiner said a fly rod provides an opportunity to present a bait in a way that isn’t easy with a spinning rod.
“When you are buying flies, it is really important to know the purpose those flies are going to serve, from a mayfly to a small baitfish,” he said. “Most fish — about 90 percent — are subsurface, on top of the surface is rarely the case. Sometimes people can become intimidated, but casts are usually relatively short, rarely 30 feet — typically 20-30 feet. You don’t really have to get it out there. Sometimes just flip it to make a carp see my fly — Bluegill 15 feet to get those.”
Whether a beginner or seasoned fly fisher, the message remains the same — be patient and persevere.
“Every kid has a different ability and milestones they can reach. Just managing their line and making a good cast is a huge thing,” Seiner said. “I still make mistakes. Don’t go too fast. Take your time. Practice — most people don’t practice. Some go out there and slap the water and quit. The ones who persevere and become proficient, they get it. They can catch any fish that swims on a fly as long as they think like a fish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.